MAFS: Virginia Coombs in therapy after battling social anxiety since joining the show

Virginia Coombs is in therapy for social anxiety. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Virginia Coombs recently opened up about her battle with social anxiety, and now she’s dealing with her issues in therapy.

The reality TV personality got many questions from her followers after she shared a video talking about her anxiety which she says has been exacerbated since she removed her wedding ring.

Virginia has been reeling from the breakup of her marriage to Erik Lake, but up until two weeks ago, she was still wearing her ring. However, after removing the piece of jewelry, Virginia said her social anxiety has gotten worse.

After the tearful revelation on social media, the Lifetime TV personality took to social media again to answer a few questions.

Virginia Coombs is in therapy

The Married at First Sight star shared a post to her Instagram Story after getting questions from her followers regarding her recent video. Virginia admitted to being in therapy to deal with her anxiety but explained why she has opted out of taking medication.

“A few top questions I got from my video yesterday,” wrote Virginia in the post. “Am I in therapy? Yes. Am I on medication? Not currently. I tried it and did not like it for me at the time.”

She continued, “To be completely honest, Erik and I were going thru a lot, and I felt the medication made me not myself and not present with my emotions. I may look into trying something else. Do I feel obligated to explain myself? nope! Just hoping it can help someone else.”

The reality TV personality also got some questions unrelated to her mental health, but she explained why those questions can’t be answered quite yet.

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs is not talking about her divorce

The Married at First Sight star got some questions about her marriage to Erik Lake after revealing that she has taken off her wedding ring.

However, she didn’t share any details about her divorce from Erik and made it clear that all will be revealed on MAFS: Couples Cam.

Erik and Virginia are featured on the MAFS spinoff this season, and the breakdown of their marriage will play out on the show.

“Questions about the divorce…these will be answered on Couples Cam in the coming weeks,” wrote the 26-year-old. “It was extremely hard and emotional to film such real things, but we hope it will help other people maybe struggling with similar situations.”

“I will try to answer any unanswered questions after the episode aire,” added Virginia.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.