MAFS viewers predict who will be divorced by the time of the reunion

Married at First Sight Season 14 teases a dramatic and revealing reunion. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 aired its Decision Day finale, but there’s still more to come for this season’s Boston couples.

The five Boston couples will return for the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion this week.

While four of the five couples agreed to stay married, shocking viewers, the reunion will reveal who actually stayed married once the cameras went away.

MAFS fans and critics weighed in with their predictions on which couples did and didn’t last between Decision Day and the reunion.

MAFS viewers predict which Boston couples will announce their divorce at the reunion

MAFS’ official Twitter page asked viewers to weigh in with their predictions on who will still be together by the reunion.

Last week’s #DecisionDay was shocking, but let us know who you think is still together by Wednesday’s #MAFSBoston Reunion Pt. 1 🧐 pic.twitter.com/xzbgcvXgS1 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) May 16, 2022

The answers from viewers were mixed, as many were still surprised the four couples even said yes on Decision Day.

One fan commented, “Well my predictions last week were all wrong, so I would say Jasmina &Michael are still together and living separately. Steve & Noi but lots of issues. The others split. I see Mark is smiling so maybe because Lindsey is gone.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another commented, “I don’t think any of them are still together — none of them should have said yes in the first place…especially Katina.”

Pic credit: @MAFSLifetime/Twitter

One viewer predicted the possibility that three of the four couples remained married, writing, “Jasmina and Michael, and Lindsey and Mark. Maybe Noi and Steve, No way Katina and O are still together.”

Pic credit: @MAFSLifetime/Twitter

A rare comment expressed hope that the couples are still working on their marriages, writing, “I hope they all give it at least a year. Marriage is not built overnight and not in 2 months for sure!”

However, another comment hoped for divorces across the board, writing, “Hopefully none of them. Embarrassing that this show promotes abusive relationships.”

A similar comment expressed, “Maybe Jasmina & Mike but honestly think no one.”

Pic credit: @MAFSLifetime/Twitter

MAFS viewers doubt the Boston couples will last

While there wasn’t a consensus on who would still be together based on the MAFS viewers’ predictions, many people hoped and believed most couples wouldn’t last.

A commenter wrote, “Hopefully none of them. The only ones who have potential are Steve and Noi.”

One stated, “Jasmine and Michael will be together. Noi is ready to run. Mark and Katina should run.”

Another viewer predicted, “None of them.”

Pic credit: @MAFSLifetime/Twitter

MAFS viewers will begin to learn if their predictions are correct when part one of the reunion airs this Wednesday.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.