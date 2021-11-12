MAFS: Viewers criticize Myrla’s bold eye makeup on Decision Day

Myrla’s dramatic eye makeup didn’t sit well with MAFS fans. Pic credit: Lifetime

Myrla Feria got Married at First Sight fans buzzing and it wasn’t just because of her decision on Decision Day.

Considering Decision Day is the biggest day of the couples’ marriage thus far, the cast is known to make fashion statements as they sit on the couch and decide whether or not they’ll stay married or get a divorce.

Who can forget Married at First Sight Season 11 star Karen Landry walking in on Decision Day with a dolled up face and gorgeous orange dress that Miles Williams admitted helped him say yes to staying married. Even just this season, Bao rocked a red dress and red lip on Decision Day that MAFS viewers declared the perfect revenge breakup dress.

Myrla certainly made a statement with her Decision Day look as well, but it wasn’t a good one according to plenty of MAFS viewers who had a lot to say about Myrla’s heavy eyeshadow.

MAFS viewers question Myrla’s makeup skills

Throughout the season, Myrla has prided herself on being fashion-forward. However, on Decision Day, while Myrla’s outfit and hair were cute and stylish, her heavy bruise-colored eyeshadow was not up to par with MAFS fans and stood out negatively.

One viewer recalled Myrla’s wedding day where she sternly told the makeup artist that she doesn’t like to wear makeup. The viewer tweeted, “Myrla doesn’t like make up bc she doesn’t know how to do it. I mean clearly. Cause this eyeshadow…”

A MAFS viewer expressed their confusion on how Myrla can be so high maintenance and preoccupied with her princess image and yet still show up in such unflattering makeup.

Another critic of Myrla’s eyeshadow wrote, “When Myrla told us on her wedding day that she doesn’t wear make-up, she wasn’t kidding. How you gonna spend thousands on a pair of shoes then show up looking like your 4-year-old niece applied your eyeshadow?!?”

MAFS viewers tell Myrla to fire her makeup artist

While some assumed that Myrla may have done her makeup herself, others discussed the potential of a makeup artist being behind the questionable look and suggested Myrla get rid of the makeup artist.

One commenter shared a gif of paint messily being applied and joked that it was footage of Myrla’s makeup artist putting on her eye shadow.

Another MAFS viewer suggested Myrla’s eye shadow made her look beat up and wrote, “Who punched Myrla in both her eyes?? Lort fire that make-up artist!!!”

Finally, several MAFS fans drew the comparison between Myrla’s Decision Day eye shadow and Virginia Coombs eye shadow on her wedding day during Married at First Sight Season 12.

Virginia sparked conversation over her heavy purple eye shadow on her wedding day similar to Myrla and MAFS viewers were not a fan of either.

It’s common to hit or miss with makeup and, while Myrla’s makeup may have been a miss, she did leave Decision Day married so the day was a success. Now tune in to see if Myrla and Gil are still together at the reunion.

