MAFS viewers call out Alyssa Ellman’s hypocrisy after she claims to be allergic to dogs

Alyssa Ellman claimed she’s allergic to dogs but MAFS fans aren’t buying it. Pic credit: Lifetime

Alyssa Ellman left Married at First Sight viewers scratching their heads due to her excuses on the latest episode.

Before Chris Collette ultimately made the decision to divorce Alyssa Ellman, the self-proclaimed dog-lover revealed that one of the reasons she’s can’t move in with Chris is because he has a dog and she’s allergic to dogs.

Married at First Sight viewers found Alyssa’s excuse incredibly hypocritical considering Alyssa has made it clear on several occasions that she is a passionate dog rescuer.

Alyssa Ellman gets called out by Married at First Sight viewers

Seeing right through Alyssa’s excuses, Married at First Sight viewers took to social media to call her out.

One MAFS viewer shared the clip of Alyssa revealing her allergies and highlighted the unimpressed faces from Pastor Cal and Chris. The viewer wrote, “Love the expression from Chris and Pastor Cal when Alyssa dropped the surprising news that she’s allergic to dogs. Pastor Cal was not buying it. He looked so annoyed.”

Love the expressions from Chris and Pastor Cal when Alyssa dropped the surprising news that’s she’s allergic to dogs. Pastor Cal was not buying it. He looked so annoyed. 😂#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/0qMST6cVYR — Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@LouisianaSis) February 17, 2022

Another critic tweeted, “I still can’t get over Alyssa. On top of Chris’s ‘aggressive hands,’ missing eagle tattoo and community activism, she couldn’t see herself with him because of her dog allergy. Meanwhile she has big a** dogs and runs a dog rescue.”

I still can't get over Alyssa. On top of Chris's "aggressive hands", missing eagle tattoo and community activism, she couldn't see herself with him because of her dog allergy. Meanwhile she has big ass dogs and runs a dog rescue. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/G0F2UAtBzl February 17, 2022

A MAFS viewer wrote in all-caps, “ALYSSA WORKS WITH DOGS AS A CAREER AND NOW SHE [SAYS] SHE IS ALLERGIC.”

ALYSSA WORKS WITH DOGS AS A CAREER AND NOW SHE SSYS SHE IS ALLERGIC #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/7TkmfuRwnr — Holly Golightly ♡ (@2MeURPurfect) February 17, 2022

Another MAFS viewer captured how hypocritical Alyssa sounded when she claimed to be allergic to dogs apart from her own pets. The viewer wrote, “Alyssa: ‘I’m allergic to dogs. Not my dogs, but your dogs. But also I rescue dogs, and I’m not allergic to those ones. I am just allergic to specifically your dogs.’”

Alyssa: “I’m allergic to dogs. Not my dogs, but your dogs. But also I rescue dogs, and I’m not allergic to those ones. I am just allergic to specifically your dogs.” #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/B16SRXaCh6 — Trashtvturtle (@trashtvturtle) February 17, 2022

Married at First Sight viewers bring receipts against Alyssa Ellman’s dog allergy

A MAFS viewer brought out receipts when they shared a series of photos that featured Alyssa with various dogs.

The viewer sarcastically remarked, “I really don’t get why everyone is coming down so hard on Alyssa for not wanting to live with Chris…I mean the girl literally has a dog allergy!! Why is that so hard to understand?”

I really don't get why everyone is coming down so hard on Alyssa for not wanting to live with Chris…I mean the girl literally has a dog allergy!! Why is that so hard to understand? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MAFSBoston #mafs #Sarcasm pic.twitter.com/wlMHveDwLb — LysaCat (@LysaCat) February 17, 2022

Another MAFS viewer shared more photos of Alyssa with different types of dogs as they wrote, “Alyssa lied about being allergic to Dogs !! SMH.”

One MAFS critic teased Alyssa’s catchphrase that she’s a good person writing, “How do you rescue dog Alyssa but you’re allergic to them…Oh I know because you’re a good person.”

How do you rescue dog Alyssa but you’re allergic to them… Oh I know because you’re a good person #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/cuwe5JqAV8 — Dayana D (@QueenDay824) February 17, 2022

Alyssa no longer has to worry about being allergic to Chris’ dog because Chris chose to divorce her and the pair have now gone their separate ways.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.