MAFS viewers already doubtful about the new season after matchmaking special airs

The first look at the upcoming Married at First Sight season has been released, and fans of the franchise already have some strong opinions.
Following zero successful matches in the experiment based in Houston, MAFS viewers are already doubtful about Season 14 following the matchmaking special that premiered Wednesday night.
Married at First Sight Season 14 is set to begin following zero successful marriages in Houston
With the drama of the last season still going on, in the upcoming experiment, fans are hoping to see what they originally signed up for — successful marriages.
However, after the matchmaking special premiered, MAFS viewers are already voicing their disapproval.
Bringing up Houston couple Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam, the critic wrote, “Ya know, after the car wreck of Bao and Johnny, I don’t have much hope. But I’m just watching for fun – not hope – at this point.”
MAFS viewers are already doubtful for Season 14 following the matchmaking special
From some major personalities to a previous playboy, 10 participants have gone through the intense evaluation process to get chosen to marry a stranger.
One of the couples getting a lot of heat following the matchmaking special is Noi and Steve.
Coming from an immigrant family, 33-year-old Noi sees stability as something she needs in her life. While Steve equally values family, the problem is he is currently unemployed.
Viewers also have a major issue with Katina and her appointed match, former “playboy” Olajuwon. While Olajuwon expressed that all his friends were married and he was more than willing to give up anything to be committed to a wife, spectators aren’t so sure.
MAFS fans accuse the franchise of matching the couples for ratings
While fans have been accusing the show of creating matches for ratings for years, this experiment proves no different.
“Nah..at this point the experts deserve to catch hands. Why are you setting someone up to MARRY someone who is unemployed???,” the critic tweeted. “Stop playing with people’s lives.”
Regardless of how fans feel about the last few seasons, it’s clear viewers can’t help but tune in for the ride.
Will you be tuning in to Season 14 of Married at First Sight? Let us know in the comments.
Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.