MAFS viewers already doubtful about the new season after matchmaking special airs

Married at First Sight fans aren’t hopeful for the upcoming experiment based in Boston. Pic credit: Lifetime

The first look at the upcoming Married at First Sight season has been released, and fans of the franchise already have some strong opinions.

Following zero successful matches in the experiment based in Houston, MAFS viewers are already doubtful about Season 14 following the matchmaking special that premiered Wednesday night.

Married at First Sight Season 14 is set to begin following zero successful marriages in Houston

With the drama of the last season still going on, in the upcoming experiment, fans are hoping to see what they originally signed up for — successful marriages.

However, after the matchmaking special premiered, MAFS viewers are already voicing their disapproval.

Bringing up Houston couple Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam, the critic wrote, “Ya know, after the car wreck of Bao and Johnny, I don’t have much hope. But I’m just watching for fun – not hope – at this point.”

Ya know, after the car wreck of Bao and Johnny, I don’t have much hope. But I’m just watching for fun – not hope – at this point #MarriedAtFirstSight #Mafs pic.twitter.com/2iJZJdAa3F — Lars Wattersun (@LWattersun) December 30, 2021

MAFS viewers are already doubtful for Season 14 following the matchmaking special

From some major personalities to a previous playboy, 10 participants have gone through the intense evaluation process to get chosen to marry a stranger.

One of the couples getting a lot of heat following the matchmaking special is Noi and Steve.

Coming from an immigrant family, 33-year-old Noi sees stability as something she needs in her life. While Steve equally values family, the problem is he is currently unemployed.

Experts: stability is important to Noi



Also experts: let’s pair her with Steve, a man with no job #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/EGgPuKfWSN — popcorn and tv (@popcornandtv) December 30, 2021

Viewers also have a major issue with Katina and her appointed match, former “playboy” Olajuwon. While Olajuwon expressed that all his friends were married and he was more than willing to give up anything to be committed to a wife, spectators aren’t so sure.

Paster Cal's face when he's about to ignore ALL the red flags Olajuwon is showing to set him up with the FLAWLESS Katina for TV purposes 😒. #mafs pic.twitter.com/lXm7CHzXM3 — Staizzz (@Staizz8) December 30, 2021

MAFS fans accuse the franchise of matching the couples for ratings

While fans have been accusing the show of creating matches for ratings for years, this experiment proves no different.

“Nah..at this point the experts deserve to catch hands. Why are you setting someone up to MARRY someone who is unemployed???,” the critic tweeted. “Stop playing with people’s lives.”

Pic credit: @cO-cocainEe/Twitter

Regardless of how fans feel about the last few seasons, it’s clear viewers can’t help but tune in for the ride.

Me: Season 13 was pure garbage. I’m done with this show!!!



Also me already watching the Season 14 matchmaking special. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/j9PV5dqk0U — Pfizer Boost Papi 🇵🇷 (@elcharlemagne2) December 30, 2021

Will you be tuning in to Season 14 of Married at First Sight? Let us know in the comments.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.