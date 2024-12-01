MAFS update: Michael and Meka — Where are they now?

Married at First Sight Season 10 was certainly entertaining, but it didn’t result in success for 90 percent of the Washington, DC, couples.

One such case is Meka Jones and Michael Watson, who started the eight-week experiment hopeful that they had found their happily ever after.

Unfortunately, there weren’t many happy moments between the duo, as things started to go downhill on their honeymoon.

Their marriage worsened when the couple moved in together; Michael was accused of being dishonest about his job and finances, a major red flag for Meka.

When his wife called out the inconsistencies, Michael completely shut down.

The experts intervened but were unable to get the couple on the same page and eventually Meka hit her breaking point.

It’s not surprising that the mismatched pair decided to end their marriage and made history as the first couple on the franchise to be granted an annulment.

However, that was years ago, so where are Meka and Michael today?

MAFS Season 10 alum Michael Watson has been married for three years

His first marriage was a disaster, but the second time proved to be the charm for Michael Watson.

The MAFS star kept a low profile after his appearance on the show and the negative feedback that came with it.

However, Michael is now back on social media and seemingly embracing his failed moments on the show, noting in his Instagram bio that he’s “living proof that nobody’s perfect.”

Meanwhile, Michael’s life has changed drastically since his TV debut.

He is now married to former army vet Shannon Christine Spencer-Watson, and the couple celebrated their third anniversary on September 3, 2024.

The MAFS alum posted a sweet message for his wife on Instagram.

“Celebrating 3 beautiful years with the love of my life today! ❤️” he wrote.

Every day with you has been a new chapter in our story, filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments.”

“Happy anniversary, my love! Here’s to forever. 🥂💍 #Anniversary #LoveOfMyLife #3YearsAndCounting.”he added.

Michael is also a proud dad to daughter Tahiry and over the summer, he posted photos of their magical moments at Disneyland, writing, “Can’t wait for our next adventure together!”

Meka Jones is now living in Hawaii

Meka has been very active on social media, and we know she’s remained close friends with her Season 10 castmates.

However, it might be hard to meet up with the other DC natives because she now lives in Hawaii.

Meka has also become a content creator, partnering with several brands to showcase their products.

In 2021, she was dating someone new, but that relationship ended, and now it seems Meka is still single.

However, the MAFS alum has been living her best life, consistently sharing her latest travel adventures on Instagram.

For her birthday celebration in October, the 31-year-old had a jampacked day of ziplining, sightseeing, and snorkeling, topped off by a birthday dinner with friends.

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.