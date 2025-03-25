If you thought Juan Franco was done with his lengthy social media videos, think again—he just posted another one.

His latest video was a response to Karla Juarez’s recent interview, where she revealed that Juan lied on their wedding day.

Not surprisingly, Juan responded online, leaving us with more questions than answers.

People are speculating what the big secret could be, and some assume it has to do with his sexuality.

However, this is not the first time those claims have been made, and the 36-year-old has already refuted them.

Juan said he was not surprised at the accusations but affirmed that he’s a straight man.

MAFS star Juan Franco responds to claims about his sexuality

People have long since been speculating that the Season 18 star might not be interested in women, and the recent revelation about a big secret is adding fuel to the fire.

However, Juan has already denied the claims that he could be gay.

@mafsfan noticed a comment from the Decision Day episode where someone accused him of being gay after he and Karla chose to get divorced.

“@tay_la_will I’m straight as an arrow, sister; you’re very confused,” said Juan to the commenter.

The woman said she would love the MAFS star no matter his sexuality, adding, “Hope you aren’t offended.”

“@tay_la_will 😂 not offended at all,” said Juan. “Before the show aired, I actually predicted that a lot of people were going to assume I was gay 😂all love.”

Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Juan responds to Karla Juarez’s interview

Juan’s video didn’t provide any answers after Karla declined to share details, stating that she would let her ex express his truth.

“The truth about what really happened…this is the last time I’ll address this topic; I just wanted to clear things up,” the Season 18 groom wrote on Instagram.

“During my wedding ceremony, something was said that wasn’t entirely accurate,” said Juan in the video, adding that he fessed up to Karla before the civil ceremony.

“I gave her two choices: number one, we could walk away and treat it as though this never happened, or number two, we move forward,” he continued.

Juan said Karla chose to move forward and agreed to “never bring up that sensitive topic again.”

As for the sensitive topic in question? We still don’t know what that is.

Juan did not reveal anything in the video; he left us with more questions than answers.

What do you think Juan’s big secret could be? Sound off in the comments below.

