MAFS star Jasmina Outar stuns in blue

MAFS star Jasmina Outar is serving looks in a recent post. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar’s social media account is now public, and the MAFS beauty is putting her stunning looks on full display.

Recently, Jasmina went out and was feeling blue in an ensemble that was both sultry and classy.

Jasmina shared her blue attire and dolled-up makeup with friends and followers.

Jasmina Outar wears blue on a rooftop

Jasmina Outar took to her Instagram stories to share a stunning blue selfie.

In the photo, Jasmina posed in a car with gorgeous brown smokey eyes, voluminous lashes, a full brow, and a glossy lip.

Jasmina wore her long dark hair down with a soft wave and showed off her pink manicure.

Wearing a pop of color, Jasmina posed in a long sleeve blue ensemble with an open cut-out that showed some skin. Jasmina accessorized the look with gold necklaces and rings.

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina also gave followers another view of her blue look from a rooftop on her main Instagram page.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sitting in a blue booth against a cloudy blue sky, Jasmina’s blue outfit was fitting for the atmosphere. Jasmina looked glamorous as she placed a hand up with a drink in front of her that featured a blue straw.

Jasmina captioned the post, “Rooftop SZN.”

Jasmina’s friends and followers loved the MAFS star’s look and left complimentary comments under the post featuring lots of fire and heart-eyed emojis.

A commenter wrote, “you are beautiful.”

Another fan wrote, “Baddie SZN!”

One follower expressed, “Blue is your color.”

Other comments included, “So gorgeous!!!” “We need hair deets please,” and “I meeeeaaan.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency divorce after Decision Day

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency appeared to be attracted to each other on their wedding day; however, they struggled to find a spark as time went on.

Michael and Jasmina got into several arguments throughout their brief marriage and struggled to communicate effectively.

Despite their issues and lack of physical connection, Jasmina and Michael said yes on Decision Day.

While Michael and Jasmina chose to stay married, they lived separately after their season wrapped, and the relationship continued to struggle.

During the reunion, Jasmina and Michael revealed that they weren’t able to mend their relationship and couldn’t agree on who was putting in more effort.

Ultimately, Michael and Jasmina chose to break up but remain cordial.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.