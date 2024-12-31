MAFS star Emem Obot: Let’s get to know the Chicago bride

When Emem Obot signed up for Married at First Sight, she hoped to find her happily ever after, but it’s not looking good.

If you’re still hoping for a long-term marriage between Emem and her husband, Ikechi Ojore, you may want to check out our Season 18 spoiler to see how things turned out.

So far, viewers have been squarely on Emem’s side. They’ve watched the first nine episodes and seen the excited Chicago bride doing everything to please her new husband.

Unfortunately, that energy has not been reciprocated.

Not only has Ikechi shown zero interest in his wife, but he also appears to be jealous of her success.

The final straw might have been the latest episode, in which he told MAFS expert Dr. Pia that Emem was making him uncomfortable with her unsolicited advances.

It will be difficult to recover from that, and we’re eager to see how Emem moves forward after that uncomfortable conversation.

In the meantime, let’s get to know more about the Chicago bride.

Here’s what we know about MAFS Season 18 star Emem Obot

The MAFS participants are not allowed to give away any spoilers about the show.

This means their social media pages are set to private long before the season starts airing, making it difficult to find out much about them.

Emem’s Instagram page is private, and her LinkedIn profile has been removed. However, we investigated and discovered a few details about the Chicago bride.

We already know she’s a successful nurse practitioner, but did you know her father was also in the same field?

Emem’s dad was a nurse with a grueling schedule, and Emem was following in his footsteps, working two jobs.

The MAFS star was a hospital nurse working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic, but after her dad’s tragic death, she knew she needed to make a change.

In 2019, Emem decided to forge a path into the type of medical work she was passionate about and started her non-surgical aesthetic practice, Elite Practitioner.

How old is Emem?

Emem was 34 when she signed up for the Chicago season, but the nurse turned 35 when she got the good news about being picked for the show.

Her 35th birthday celebration was featured in the Season 18 Matchmaking Special.

The MAFS star also has a post pinned on her Threads account from April 7, 2024, writing, “One thing I learned in my 35 years of life is that my story is none other than MY story.”

Emen has big plans for the future

The MAFS star has plans to expand her medical empire, as she shared in another post on Threads.

Emem reacted to actress Tika Sumpter’s question, “What are you putting off that your heart is saying ‘Go’ to?”

“Starting my own skincare brand,” responded Emem. “I’m holding on for financial reasons but need to understand I just need to start and be fearless! 🥹.”

