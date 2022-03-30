MAFS: Sonia Granados shows love to boyfriend Devin Browne  

Sonia Granados appears happy and in love with boyfriend Devin Browne. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 4 star Sonia Granados appears happy and in love with boyfriend Devin Browne.

While Sonia doesn’t inundate her social media pages with photos of Devin, she recently shared some pics of her special man.

Sonia Granados calls Devin Browne her ‘boo’

Sonia Granados took to Instagram to share a post with a series of photos and videos in Coral Gables, Florida.

Sonia’s first slide included a video taken by her boyfriend, Devin. Devin can be heard encouraging Sonia in the background.

Referencing Devin’s encouragement in her caption, Sonia wrote, “Get you a man that hypes you up like my boo!”

Sonia also took to her Instagram stories and reshared a pic of her and Devin that was initially shared by a MAFS fan account.

A fan had requested an update on ‘Sonia from Miami season,’ and the account shared a pic of Sonia and Devin, writing, “She seems really happy and has a handsome boyfriend, too!”

Sonia appeared to cosign the message that she’s really happy with her handsome boyfriend by resharing the post.

Pic credit: @soniagranados/Instagram

Sonia Granados details her love story with Devin Browne

In September 2021, Sonia took to Instagram and gave friends and followers more insight into how she met Devin and how the two fell in love.

Sonia included a video that flashed a series of clips of the two together throughout their relationship, including a pic of the two in matching Christmas shirts.

Sonia captioned the post, “Our love story started in 2016 in a little show called #MarriedAtFirstSight however, we didn’t know that until 4 years down the line when we’d actually match on @hinge.”

Further elaborating, Sonia wrote, “So we actually matched 3 times and I recall the first couple of times being like ‘uh huh, you’re 6’5, dark and handsome and have a non profit that helps children. Sure bob.’ Little did I know that he was the REAL deal! The third time matching my exact response ‘welp, third times a charm’ and the rest of it is history.”

Sonia concluded her caption, “To know him is truly to love him. He has a very kind heart and a beautiful peace in his soul which is infectious to all those who love him.”

Months after that post, it appears Sonia and Devin are still thriving in their relationship.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.