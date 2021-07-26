MAFS Season 8 in Philadelphia update: Here’s who stayed together and who has divorced

Keith and Kristine keep the love alive. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight has been around for a while now, and each season the show draws tons of hopefuls eager for the experts to help them find a forever love.

In the first few seasons of the series, the show only matched three couples, and many of them ended up divorced at some point. Hoping to better the odds, Married at First Sight decided to match four couples rather than three for the first time in Season 8.

But how well did the increase to four couples work during Season 8? The Philadelphia season ended up being perfectly split, with two couples remaining married and two couples divorcing.

Keith and Kristine are ready for the next step in their marriage

MAFS Season 8 introduced viewers to Kristine and Keith, who appeared to have a smoother experience on the show than any of the other three couples. Kristine and Keith had a natural attraction to one another and, despite their maturity levels being slightly different, they both were committed to making their marriage work.

On Decision Day, Keith and Kristine agree to stay married and are still married to this day. They continue to share their life with viewers on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which recently documented their struggle with Keith being in the medical field during the difficult coronavirus pandemic.

Keith and Kristine also recently suggested that they’re more seriously considering having kids and expanding their family.

Stephanie and AJ are still going strong

Stephanie and AJ have remained married after their rocky experience on the show. While filming on Married at First Sight, AJ often took issue with production and would have moments where he’d be snippy and angry with his wife and those around him.

Luckily Stephanie had a lot of patience, and the two were able to overcome some of their more glaring issues, like AJ’s outbursts, and build a close bond. Similar to Kristine and Keith, AJ and Stephanie are a part of the Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam cast and are enjoying married life.

Luke and Kate’s catastrophic relationship ended in divorce

On every season of Married at First Sight, there’s usually a couple that is deemed the worst match of the season. For the Philadelphia season, Luke and Kate were certainly that couple.

Luke and Kate’s marriage appeared to be doomed fairly quickly, especially since Luke had already met Kate before walking down the altar and wasn’t particularly attracted to her. Over time their relationship went from bad to worse, with Luke making disparaging comments about Kate and their sex life and accusing Kate of allegedly having a problem with alcohol.

Luke and Kate’s frustrating and exhausting relationship naturally ended in divorce on Decision Day and the two appear to have since moved on with their lives as single people again.

Jasmine and Will didn’t agree on Decision Day

Jasmine and Will both had the potential to make a solid husband and wife. They just were not right for one another. The couple lacked chemistry and romance, and they also greatly differed in their stance on traditional gender roles, with Jasmine believing the man should provide, whereas Will felt a couple should be a 50/50 partnership.

The experts tried to help Jasmine and Will get out of the “friendzone” and increase their physical and emotional intimacy, but the couple wasn’t able to get over the walls that had been put up in their relationship.

Despite making little progress in their relationship, Jasmine still expressed wanting to stay in the marriage on Decision Day. Still, Will didn’t see the potential in their relationship, and he asked for a divorce, which was a heartbreaking moment for Jasmine and the experts.

After divorcing, Will continued to follow his passion for helping kids in his community, and Jasmine entered a new relationship. She also recently gave birth to a precious baby boy and is a proud glowing mother.

Interestingly, while Married at First Sight Season 8 saw half their couples split up, it’s still one of the more successful seasons, along with Seasons 9 and 11, since most other seasons resulted in more divorces than marriages.

