MAFS Season 2 star Jaclyn Methuen gives birth to a baby boy

Jaclyn Methuen shares adorable photos of her baby boy. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 2 star Jaclyn Methuen recently shared exciting news about the expansion of her family.

Posting a series of adorable photos, Jaclyn excitedly announced the birth of her son.

Jaclyn Methuen shares the name and weight of her baby boy

Jaclyn Methuen shared a post gushing about her newborn son and included a bunch of photos, starting with a precious photo of her baby sleeping while still having a paper band around his tiny wrist.

In the following photos, Jaclyn shares several snapshots of her son sleeping, as well as her flashing smiles as she holds her baby in the hospital. The final photo in her post shows Jaclyn’s daughter adorably planting a kiss on her new baby brother’s forehead.

Jaclyn opened up about her birth experience in her caption and revealed more details about her son, including his name and weight.

Jaclyn wrote, “My little boy is finally here! There were no rooms so got to experience giving birth on a stretcher in the Operating Room with no epidural…we all have our stories!”

Revealing the name and weight of her baby, Jaclyn shared, “Antonio Paul came in hot at 7lbs. 5oz & 20in. long on Friday, January 28th.”

Jaclyn marveled over having a son as she wrote, “Still can’t believe I have a son! Already learning the hard way I need to up my diaper-changing technique.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jaclyn also added the hashtag #momoftwo now that she has both a daughter, Alaina Rose, and a son, Antonio Paul.

Jaclyn Methuen enjoys motherhood and family life

Jaclyn Methuen has developed a beautiful family since appearing in an early season of Married at First Sight and she often shares photos of her family on her Instagram page.

MAFS viewers will recall Jaclyn starred on Married at First Sight Season 2, where she was married to Ryan Ranellone. Jaclyn struggled to develop an attraction to Ryan, and the pair ultimately chose to divorce.

Now Jaclyn appears to have a happy and healthy relationship as well as two happy and healthy children.

There’s certainly been a lot of baby fever in the MAFS community, with several MAFS stars becoming pregnant and becoming parents in recent months.

Cortney Hendrix from MAFS Season 1 and Jessica Studer from MAFS Season 10 gave birth to their babies last year. Meanwhile, Jaclyn Schwartzberg from MAFS Season 6 is currently pregnant with a baby girl.

Time will tell which MAFS star welcomes a child next.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.