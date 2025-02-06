MAFS Season 14 couple Alyssa and Chris: Where are they now?

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette were arguably one of the worst pairings in Married at First Sight history, and we’re standing firm on that!

The experts are to blame for thinking there was a world where this duo would be happily married.

Chris tried his best, but Alyssa made it known from the moment they met that he wasn’t her type.

Not only did she put zero effort into getting to know the Boston realtor, she was downright rude.

Their honeymoon was an absolute disaster, with Alyssa opting to spend time with her castmates and leaving her husband to enjoy the getaway alone.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When they returned to the U.S., Alyssa expressed interest in staying on the show but wanted nothing to do with Chris.

His patience eventually ran out, and after only two weeks of marriage, he ended the charade and opted for divorce.

Chris garnered sympathy from viewers who felt he got cheated out of the MAFS experience, while Alyssa was dubbed the show’s villain.

However, what happened to the Season 14 couple since they parted ways?

Chris Collette has found success in his personal life and career

Chris Collete didn’t miss out on anything by parting ways with Alyssa because his life has been going great — personally and professionally.

Monsters and Critics posted an update about his love life in 2023 after he went public with his girlfriend, Emily.

We’re happy to report that the couple is still together and often shares snaps of their adventures, from exploring Bourbon Street in New Orleans to sightseeing in Las Vegas.

Most recently, they shared photos from a trip to Emily’s hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts, as they enjoyed the snow.

Chris Collette and his girlfriend. Pic credit: @emilygrne/Instagram

The MAFS star’s career has also been booming.

He joined the real estate market four years ago and is now dubbed the Real Estate Professor, having found success with his company, Christopher Group Realtor.

Alyssa Ellman returned to Texas after her MAFS debut

Alyssa may never live down her villain title after her behavior in Season 14, but she has moved on from the show.

The Texas native has been living her best life as a self-proclaimed cowgirl after seemingly moving back to her hometown.

In November 2024, Alyssa posted several snaps that showed her horseback riding and exploring the great outdoors in Mesa, Arizona.

It seems the MAFS star plans to spend much time there after sharing a big announcement with her followers.

“And just like that, we bought land in AZ 🌵,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Alyssa Ellman shares a photo from Arizona. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa’s personal life appears to be improving after some failed experiences, including a brief situation with MAFS alum Ryan Ignasiak.

In 2024, the 34-year-old went public with a new man, sharing snippets on her Instagram Story without ever showing his face online.

So far, Alyssa’s camera-shy beau has not made it to her main page, but her adorable rescues have.

The MAFS star has committed her life to rescuing animals, and she continues to highlight her efforts on social media with many success stories.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.