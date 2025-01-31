MAFS Season 12 cast: Where are they now?

Married at First Sight Season 12 took us on a rollercoaster ride we never saw coming.

The cast gave us more drama than we anticipated but one groom took things to another level.

It’s hard to forget Chris Williams and the toll his antics took on his wife Paige Banks, who was blindsided with new information each week.

From crude comments about her appearance to ex-girlfriends and baby bombshells, Chris gave us an entertaining season.

The other couples, Jacob Harder and Haley Harris, Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs, Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre, and Vincent Morales and Briana Myles, also had plenty of drama to call their own.

A lot has changed since Season 12, so where are these couples today?

MAFS couple Vincent Morales and Briana Myles are married with two kids

Let’s start with Vincent and Briana, the only Season 12 couple still together.

The lovebirds have been happily married for four years and recently welcomed their second child.

They are now parents to an adorable daughter, Aury Bella, and a two-month-old son, Kai Myles Morales.

Erik Lake remarried after his divorce Virginia Coombs

The third time proved to be the charm for Erik Lake, who married his now-wife Logen Saxon in a beautiful Georgia ceremony in 2023.

The couple had a heartbreaking loss in 2024 when Logen suffered a miscarriage weeks after announcing that they were expecting a baby girl.

They haven’t given up hope of starting a family, but in the meantime, Erik and Logen are having fun with their new furbaby.

Erik’s ex-wife, Virginia, has been living her best single life in Atlanta while enjoying being a dog mom to her adorable pup Rocky.

In 2023, the MAFS star came out as pansexual, writing in an Instagram post, “I finally feel empowered to live my true authentic life despite how others may feel about it.”

MAFS star Paige Banks became a mom after her split from Chris Williams

Paige’s life has changed drastically since her nightmare experience on MAFS and fans of the show have been rooting for her all the way.

She’s getting ready to walk down the aisle again after her 2024 engagement to now-fiance Justin Williams.

Paige Banks is also a mom to a daughter, Nova Rae Williams, born on February 26, 2024.

Time has flown by since then and now little Nova is only days away from turning one.

As for Paige’s ex-husband Chris Williams, it’s hard to keep track because one minute he’s on social media, and the next minute he’s gone.

Sometimes he wipes his Instagram page clean or leaves the platform completely.

However, the controversial MAFS alum has put the show behind him and focuses heavily on his entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors.

Monsters and Critics recently reported on Chris’s spiritual journey, which has led him to pursue a pastoral profession.

Whether he’s single or dating remains to be seen.

Clara Berghaus moved to Canada after her divorce from Ryan Oubre

Clara Berghaus started dating a Canadian musician after her messy split from Ryan Oubre, and the couple pursued a long-distance romance for quite some time.

However, things have gotten serious between the duo, and Clara has since packed up and moved to Canada to be with her beau.

As noted in an Instagram post, the MAFS alum has embraced her new life, clad in red and white and holding a Canadian flag.

“Just celebrating my first Canada Day🇨🇦… I think it’s safe to say I’m adopting the culture well,” she wrote.

As for Ryan, he has distanced himself from MAFS, and his Instagram page shows him at social gatherings and spending time with family.

His account is focused on fitness, with videos and photos from the gym or physical competitions.

He hasn’t been Instagram official with anyone but his last stack of photos from 2024 shows a mystery brunette smiling while on a plane together.

Haley Harris has kept her dating life private since divorcing Jacob Harder

Haley Harris has been busy traveling the world, including Istanbul, Bali, Ireland, and Argentina, to name a few.

Her last post was in early 2024 when she visited Italy with friends and they explored Florence, Siena, and Tuscany.

Since her time on MAFS, Haley hasn’t posted any updates about her dating life but has remained close friends with the other Season 12 wives.

When Monsters and Critics interviewed Jacob Harder in 2023, he wasn’t in a serious relationship.

In 2024, the Corgi dog-dad went Instagram official with a musician named Jex Jordy, but that romance has seemingly ended because the post has been removed.

Jacob suffered a neck injury and in 2023 he also damaged his biceps, but is now focused on getting back in the gym while steadily recovering.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.