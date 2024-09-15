MAFS alum Erik Lake reveals wife Logen suffered a miscarriage

Erik Lake and his wife Logen have been through the wringer while trying to start a family, and after sharing news that they were expecting their first child together, things took an unfortunate turn.

The Married at First Sight alum took a break from social media, but he recently returned with a sad update.

In a lengthy post shared online, Erik revealed that Logen suffered a miscarriage, and he explained in detail what went wrong.

Now, the couple is trying to put the pieces back together as they mourn their baby girl, revealing they had already chosen a name for her.

Erik confessed that they were shocked at how quickly things changed only days after finding out that there were issues with their baby girl.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

His wife Logen also posted an update expressing that she still feels “broken” after the devastating loss.

MAFS alum Erik Lake returns to Instagram with sad news

Everyone who followed Erik on social media knew about Logen’s infertility issues, and when they shared the news of her pregnancy in August, MAFS fans celebrated with the couple.

Sadly, Erik shared a recent update, revealing they discovered during the 12-week checkup that their baby was having major developmental issues.

“Basically fluid was building her own, her babies, neck, and body at over triple the levels it should have been,” explained the MAFS alum.

He continued, “Within a week of finding out and trying to figure out what to do our baby had already passed away from these issues.”

The Air Force aviator admitted that he and Logen were surprised by their baby’s death because, before their latest checkup, things were progressing well.

The couple already found out they were having a girl and had chosen the name Kennedy for her.

“That will remain her name forever in our hearts,” wrote Erik. “I will always love you, Kennedy Lake 🩶🩶🩶.”

Erik also noted that he and Logen will never give up on their plans for a family, noting that they will continue to pray and hopefully have their “first miracle next year.”

Erik Lake shares sad news. Pic credit: @erik_cleared_for_takeoff/Instagram

Logen Lake speaks out after her miscarriage

Logen also took to her Instagram Story to share the news, telling followers that she’s been at a loss for words after her miscarriage and needed time before speaking out.

“Sometimes I feel insane for not being angry at God for taking our little girl so soon,” she confessed, adding that there are days when she feels “broken.”

Logen Lake speaks on pregnancy loss. Pic credit: @logen_lake/Instagram

However, on the bright side, Logen said despite the loss, she’s happy that Kennedy “didn’t have to suffer.”

She also thanked everyone for their prayers, adding, “We definitely need the prayers now more than ever.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.