Paige Banks debuts stunning ring after surprise engagement

Paige Banks is having a great year, and we couldn’t be happier for the MAFS star who just got engaged.

Paige showed off the sparkler in a recent video as she held up her ring finger and had the biggest smile on her face.

The mommy-to-be is now a bride-to-be, and this time, there’s no drama in her life.

Paige had enough of that during a disastrous stint on Season 12 of the popular Lifetime show, where she was matched with the controversial Chris Williams.

Their marriage was painful to watch as, week after week, Chris dropped another shocking bomb on his new wife.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Viewers blasted the experts for casting him on the show and reasoned that Paige should get a do-over after the failed marriage.

However, Paige didn’t need anyone’s help to find her now-fiance, whom she debuted on Instagram several weeks ago. She had happy news to share with their supporters and announced that they were expecting.

Now there’s more good news from Paige.

MAFS star Paige Banks just got engaged

Paige Banks is about to be a bride again, and after her beau, Justin Williams popped the question, she showed off the stunning sparkler.

The MAFS star was dressed in a classy black dress for a night out with Justin, but by the end of the night, she was engaged.

Justin told her friends and family that he was about to pop the question and they organized a surprise party for her.

Paige posted a video on her Instagram Story as she flashed her hand to show off her engagement ring and wrote, “ISSA FIANCE.”

The snap also showed a surprised Paige as she walked into a beautifully decorated room with Justin behind her holding a bouquet of flowers.

As she stepped inside, the crowd shouted “Congratulations!”

Who is Paige Banks’s fiance Justin Williams?

Aside from the engagement photos that Paige posted with Justin several weeks ago, there’s not much of her fiance online.

It seems the MAFS star is trying her best to keep him out of the spotlight, and by all accounts he’s not into the social media hoopla either.

Justin has a private Instagram account @the_daddylife, but he doesn’t have a lot of content there.

What we found out is that he’s in the field of finance, much like his fiance, Paige, and he has already gotten plenty of practice being a dad.

Justin has two girls, one of them named Julie who turned three in 2022.

Justin Williams and his girls. Pic credit: @the_daddylife/Instagram

Last year he posted a sweet photo of a daddy-daughter moment with his two kids and wrote, “Moments like this are timeless ☀️❤️.”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.