Exclusive interview: Married at First Sight’s Jacob Harder spills some tea and updates on life after MAFS

Married at First Sight Season 12 was one of the most dramatic in the show’s history, so we won’t forget the Atlanta cast anytime soon.

The six couples included Chris Williams and Paige Banks, Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake, Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre, Jacob Harder and Haley Harris, along with Briana Myles and Vincent Morales.

No one who watched the season would be shocked to know that the only pair still standing today is Briana and Vincent–we saw the other breakups coming a mile away.

One pair that crashed and burned from the start was Jacob and Haley because, while Jacob was willing to give their marriage a proper try, Haley had zero interest.

Monsters and Critics recently caught up with Jacob to chat about his time on the show and about life since.

This is MAFS: Where are they now featuring Jacob Harder.

Jacob described his time on MAFS as “the worst eight weeks of my life,” so it’s no surprise that he has since put all that drama behind him and has moved on.

These days he has absolutely no contact with Haley, and she wouldn’t be able to get in touch with him even if she tried.

“I blocked her on every platform that I’m on…before the show ended,” Jacob confessed.

Despite that disastrous outcome, he hasn’t been shy about dipping his toes into the dating pool, although there is no one serious right now.

He told us, “I’ve dated somewhat here and there, but I tend to take long breaks in dating because it’s exhausting.”

Jacob Harder dishes on his mom’s cancer diagnosis and his move back to Ohio

Despite filming Season 12 in Atlanta, Jacob no longer lives in the ATL, and he told Monsters and Critics why he decided to move back to his hometown of Ohio.

“After the show aired, my mom had gotten diagnosed with breast cancer, and this was her second time dealing with cancer,” revealed Jacob. “So, it was a sense of urgency that I felt [to] move back closer with family.”

Thankfully his mom is now in remission, and Jacob is happy to “be back around family and friends” in Ohio.

As for life going forward, Jacob is in the rebuilding stage, but he’s quite content in his new home with his adorable dogs, Jem, Wrex, and Chloe.

