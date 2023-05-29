MAFS: Where are they now — Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

To say Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner had a rough start when they were first matched on Married at First Sight Season 1 would be the understatement of the year.

Just ask Jamie, who wiped away tears as she walked down the aisle and saw her husband-to-be for the first time in 2014.

Jamie was not attracted to Doug, and the look of disappointment on her face was hard to miss. However, things got worse after the couple said their I do’s.

The memory of Jamie sitting on the floor in her wedding gown while sobbing uncontrollably as her bridesmaids tried to calm her down is forever etched in my brain.

Honestly, I’ve wanted to sob uncontrollably during a few blind dates. Jamie, however, had no qualms about letting the waterworks flow.

The registered nurse couldn’t help but think that the experts had let her down after she signed up to be one of the guinea pigs, so to speak, in the very first season of the unique experiment.

But did the experts let her down or was this a match made in reality TV heaven? Let’s find out.

Where are MAFS stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner today?

If you’re standing, take a seat; if you’re sitting, stand because Jamie and Doug’s love story is something we did not see on our bingo cards then.

Believe it or not, the couple is still together. However, they have gone through many ups and downs over the years.

One of the most painful moments they shared was the loss of their baby Johnathan Edward at 17 weeks back in 2016, but they still keep his memory alive with a tribute to him each year.

A year after the devastating loss, the couple welcomed their rainbow baby, Henley Grace, on National Rainbow Baby Day, August 22; how fitting.

In 2020, Jamie and Doug also welcomed a son, Hendrix Douglas. Since then, they have been trying to expand their family, but it’s been a difficult pregnancy journey for the MAFS stars.

Jamie has opened up on social media about her struggles with getting pregnant after trying now for over two years, but they’re not giving up.

Jamie and Doug recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary

The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in March, and Jamie wrote a fitting message on Instagram.

“If I had listened to everyone’s criticism & never followed my heart I would’ve missed out on growing a love like I’ve never known.❤️,” said the 36-year-old.

She also reflected on her wedding day panic attack and admitted, “Crying on the floor trying to hide my my tears with a translucent veil was prob not my best moment in life.)🤦🏼‍♀️😂.”

Admittedly, the couple has gone through some tough times in their marriage, but they have been working on their issues in therapy.

However, Jamie and Doug are on the same page: “We’re not giving up on each other—not now, not ever.”

Check out Jamie and Doug’s awkward wedding below:

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.