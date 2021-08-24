MAFS: Jamie Otis pays emotional tribute to angel baby Johnathan, says he’ll ‘forever be my baby boy’

Jamie Otis shares tribute to angel baby Johnathan. Pic credit:@HangingwiththeHehners/YouTube

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis is going through a happy yet emotional time right now as she celebrates daughter Gracie and pays tribute to her baby Johnathan, who she lost years ago.

Jamie — who is known for opening up about her life on social media — just wrote a lengthy post about her kids and about Johnathan’s passing.

She also shared photos of her rainbow baby Gracie in celebration of National Rainbow Baby Day which falls on August 22. A rainbow baby is a child who was born following a baby who died as a result of miscarriage, stillbirth, or within the first weeks of birth.

Not only is Gracie a rainbow baby, she was actually born on National Rainbow Baby Day and Jamie wanted to celebrate Gracie and honor Johnathan.

Jamie Otis remembers baby Johnathan

The Married at First Sight star shared several photos of her kids, including Gracie who just turned 4-years-old, her baby boy Hendrix and even a tribute box for Johnathan.

“I’ve never wished for my children to stop growing up or to stay little forever. I thank God every.single.day that they have been able to grow big & strong because their older brother, Johnathan, wasn’t able to,” wrote Jamie.

⁣

“I’ll always wish there had been *something* I could have done to protect Johnathan & keep him safe so he could be here with us,” she continued, “I’ve never experienced a sharper pain than birthing my sweet baby boy and then saying goodbye to him just minutes later.”

Jamie Otis celebrates National Raindbow Day

The Married at First Sight star continued her message in celebration of Gracie’s 4th birthday and National Rainbow Day.

“Yesterday was national rainbow baby day & I don’t think it’s a coincidence our Gracie girl was born on the same day that honors angel babies in heaven while simultaneously celebrating rainbow babies on earth,” wrote Jamie.

She continued, “I truly believe we will meet our firstborn, Johnathan, again one day.🐰 I also believe he’s looking down watching over his little sister & baby brother making sure they’re safe, healthy, and strong.”

“Johnathan, you will forever be my baby boy and I will never, ever stop honoring you or talking about you to anyone who will listen,” Jamie added.

Aside from baby Johnathan who passed away soon after his birth, Jamie shares Gracie and her baby brother Hendrix with husband Doug Hehner. The couple does have plans to add more kids to their growing family but has put baby number three on hold due to marital issues.

Jamie recently confessed to going through a tough time in her marriage and the pair are currently in therapy and focused on strengthening their marriage before bringing another child into the mix.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.