Here’s everything we know about MAFS alum Jacob Harder and his new girlfriend

Jacob Harder tried and failed to find love during his eight-week stint on Married at First Sight, but that wasn’t the end of his story.

Things are working out just fine for Jacob, who just shared a life update, and we’re happy to announce that he’s in a happy relationship.

The Season 12 alum debuted his new girlfriend on social media, and she seems like a perfect match for the self-proclaimed “nerd and sometimes an idiot.”

The MAFS experts didn’t do a very good job when they paired Jacob with Haley Harris, which turned out to be a disaster from beginning to end.

Jacob tried his best to make the marriage work, but Haley wasn’t attracted to her husband, and eventually, they called it quits and opted to get divorced.

The former couple has long since moved on from that marriage, and during an exclusive interview with Monsters and Critics, Jacob confirmed that he and Haley were not in contact.

MAFS alum Jacob Harder goes Instagram official with his new girlfriend

Jacob moved away from Atlanta after his stint on the show and has been living his best life in Cleveland with his adorable Corgis and now a new woman by his side.

The MAFS star recently shared a slew of photos of his recent escapades with a stunning blonde, and let’s just say things are getting serious.

“Life Update: Met a pretty awesome gal in @jexjordyn and now we’re officially official,” wrote the MAFS star in his post. “Don’t worry she’s just as weird as I am 😂 but seriously she’s great & we’re happy. “

Before ending his post, Jacob acknowledges that MAFS viewers are always eager to know about his love life, but he’s taking it in stride.

“Ever since I stumbled onto a reality show everything needs announcing now right?” he noted, telling his Instagram followers, “Life’s good… hopefully everyone is finding Harmony in today’s chaotic world 🤙.”

Here’s what we know about Jacob’s girlfriend Jex Jordyn

Meanwhile, lest we die of curiosity, we did a little digging and found more details about Jacob’s girlfriend.

Her name is Jex Jordyn, and she’s a songwriter, artist, pianist, and, most importantly, a dog mom.

In 2019, Jex worked as a production assistant in Atlantic City when she wasn’t in the studio recording new music. However, she was born and raised in New Jersey.

Over a year ago, Jex and her dog, Boots, moved to Los Angeles, California, to focus on her career. Things have been going well for the talented musician, both professionally and personally.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.