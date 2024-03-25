MAFS Season 12 wives bid farewell to Clara Berghaus—Here’s why she’s leaving the U.S for good

The Married at First Sight Season 12 wives didn’t leave the show with their dream husbands, but they gained some tight-knit friendships from the eight-week experiment.

Sadly, though, the women had to bid goodbye to Clara Berghaus over the weekend, and they all showed up for the farewell event.

We spotted new mom Paige Banks in the mix, as well as Clara’s besties Virginia Coombs and Haley Harris.

The Atlanta cast enjoyed an outdoor gathering, soaking up the last moments with Clara before she bids goodbye to the U.S. for good.

We knew for quite some time that the MAFS star had plans to leave her home country, as she’s been posting about it for quite some time.

Now, that time has finally arrived, and it was a bittersweet moment for the MAFS star and her friends.

MAFS Season 12 wives bid goodbye to Clara Berghaus

Clara had a weekend shindig at the Atlanta Beltline to spend some time with friends and family for the last time, at least for now.

She posted lots of photos from the event as several people came out to offer well wishes.

One snap showed her posing with Haley and Virginia, while another photo showed the happy trio with Paige Banks.

Clara posted the images on her Instagram page along with a sweet message writing, “the best friends a gal could ask for.”

“thank you to everyone who showed up to send me off yesterday and to everyone in Atlanta who made the last 5 years the best 5 years,” she added.

The MAFS star expressed how “unbelievably blessed” she felt t to be “starting this next (colder) chapter of my life with more support than I could ever dream of!”

Here’s why Clara is leaving the U.S

If you’re wondering why the MAFS star is leaving the U.S. it’s because things are getting serious with her boyfriend, Max.

Clara and the Canadian singer have been in a long-distance relationship for over a year, and now she’s moving to the Great White North to be with him.

The couple celebrated one year of dating in October of 2023, and Clara proudly announced that she was madly in love with her beau.

The 31-year-old traveled to Canada in December to celebrate Max’s birthday.

However, the traveling back and forth was getting a little exhausting, so she chose to leave her life in Atlanta behind to start a new one with Max.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.