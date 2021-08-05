MAFS: Rachel reveals how Jose stacks up to her exes

Rachel and Jose were the latest couple to meet at the aisle on this season of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

After the long matchmaking process, “Blossoming Bride” Rachel and “Mr. Perfectionist” Jose finally met at their wedding on this season of Married at First Sight.

The initial impression at the aisle is one of the first tests for the new couples, and Jose was nervous that his new wife wouldn’t be attracted to him.

Although Rachel assured him that she described him to the T when speaking to the experts, it seems as though Jose’s fears were realized when his bride said, “I’m not into looks. I’m all about personality.”

On a recent episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Rachel got real about whether she’s attracted to Jose and how he stacks up to her previous exes.

Rachel reveals how Jose stacks up to her exes

In a conversation with MAFS alum Jamie Otis, Rachel clarified exactly what she meant in that conversation with Jose.

“It’s very important for me for people not to think I’m shallow or anything,” she explained. “I think that’s what I was trying to get at, but it came off the opposite way.”

Mentioning that she asked for dark hair, a great beard, and a nice smile, she said, “It was exactly what I got.”

When asked how Jose differed from her previous partners, she replied, “Well, the commitment thing. Someone that is just so ready to, like, be there and wanting to provide everything for me.”

She revealed that from their first meeting, Jose was already worried about tending to her needs. “Right away at the wedding, ‘Do you need anything to drink? Do you need this?’ And I’m like, ‘Wow.’ Like, usually, that’s what the woman’s supposed to be doing. And he was very like that. My mom noticed it, too.”

Jose was worried she wasn’t attracted to him

This is definitely good news, as fans remember before the wedding, Jose was worried his match wouldn’t find him attractive.

“There’s some insecurities there for me. You know, I’m less than six foot. I do think I have a larger nose and a little bit bigger of a forehead,” the 35-year-old revealed.

While so far Jose and Rachel seem to have a lot in common, viewers will have to tune to see what happens when they don’t see eye to eye.

Do you think Jose and Rachel are in it for the long haul?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.