MAFS: Pregnant Briana Myles shows off her baby bump in body-hugging orange dress

Briana Myles shows off her baby bump in a fitted dress. Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Married at First Sight alum Briana Myles made an appearance on TV last night to dish about the San Diego couples and she was glowing in a colorful orange outfit.

The Married at First Sight star stood out on stage in her orange dress.

The midi-length outfit featured capped sleeves and ruched details on the sides that showed off Briana’s growing baby bump. She added another pop of color by pairing the outfit with red transparent heels.

Briana’s husband Vincent was stylishly dressed as well, in neutral tones, opting for khaki pants and a brown t-shirt with matching brown shoes. He completed the look with a structured grey jacket and wire-rimmed glasses.

The couple, who recently celebrated two years of marriage, joined other familiar faces on stage as they shared their views on the new cast.

“I hope y’all are tuned in to Decision Day Dish on @mafslifetime 🥳,” wrote Briana in her Instagram post. “Swipe for a little BTS! Had to steal this cute group pic from @emilylongeretta.”

Season 9 star Elizabeth Bice and her husband Jamie Thompson were also on the show along with Season 13 alums Johnny Lam and Rachel Gordillo.

Briana and her husband Vincent Morales are the only success story from Season 12, so it made sense to have them discuss the current crop of hopefuls.

As Decision Day draws closer, the pair gave their views on which couples they think will stay together and which will go their separate ways.

Vincent and Briana have experienced the intense eight-week experiment, and they not only said yes on their Decision Day, but now they’re expecting their first child.

The pregnancy has not been easy for Briana, who talked about her medical issues on the show and addressed them again after she got pregnant.

These days, things appear to be much better for the new mom who was quite fashionable during her appearance on Decision Day Dish, which aired after the latest episode.

Rachel Gordillo shows off her curves in a plunging pink dress

Rachel Gordillo also looked glam on stage in her silk midi dress as she dissected all the drama between the couples this season.

The champagne-colored outfit featured a plunging neckline with a corseted style in front that hugged Rachel’s curves as she posed on stage. She kept her makeup simple and natural and had her brunette locks parted to the side in soft curls.

Elizabeth Bice also stood out in her red one-shoulder dress and stunning red hair as she stood between her husband and Johnny Lam for the group photo.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.