MAFS: Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson split after a year together

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson announce their divorce. Pic credit: Lifetime

Another one bites the dust for the Married at First Sight franchise.

Season 14 stars Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson have just announced they are headed for a divorce.

After being together for just a year, the couple has decided they no longer want to be in a relationship and are ready to end their marriage.

Katina and Olajuwon received tons of criticism during their time on the show, and fans were shocked when they chose to stay together on Decision Day.

The couple attempted to prove the experts got it right by matching them together, saying they believed they could make their marriage stand the test of time.

However, it seems their differences got the best of them, and they have become another couple who discovered they are not as compatible as they initially thought.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson call it quits

The two made their announcement on Instagram in a joint post to their followers.

They kept it simple and to the point, saying, “After one year of marriage and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. However, this was not an easy decision to make.”

The post went on to say, “We leave our marriage with enormous love and respect for each other. We only ask that, at this time, our privacy is respected.”

They turned off the comments, likely hoping to prevent receiving more criticism and unwanted opinions from viewers. The couple was not the most liked couple on their season, and many viewers believed they were doomed from the start.

So far, neither party has revealed the final straw that caused their split. They have remained respectful towards each other online and have not made any additional comments on their separation.

All the couples from MAFS Season 14 are now divorced

With the news of Katina and Olajuwon’s breakup, all the couples from Season 14 are now divorced.

The season, which was the second time the show was filmed in Boston, was controversial from the very beginning. Viewers may recall Alyssa and Chris ending their marriage before the honeymoons ended, which set the chaotic tone for the season.

Despite the seemingly lackluster chemistry of all the pairs, each couple agreed to stay married on Decision Day. Half the couples separated once the reunion special aired, and earlier this year, Noi and Steve decided to end their marriage.

Katina and Olajuwon celebrated their anniversary in July and professed their love for one another on social media. It is unclear what changed in just a few short months, but the two seem to agree they are better off without one another.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.