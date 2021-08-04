MAFS: Jessica and Austin discuss baby names after revealing that they’re expecting first child

Jessica and Austin are thinking of baby names. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight fans could not be more excited for Jessica and Austin after the couple recently announced that they were expecting their first child. And now they are trying to decide on some great names for their firstborn.

It’s not clear yet whether Jessica and Austin will be having a girl or boy as it might be too early to determine the sex of the baby. So for now, male and female names are on the table.

Jessica and Austin discuss names for their baby

The Married at First Sight couple have been documenting their martial journey on Couples Cam and in a clip for the upcoming episode, Jessica and Austin are searching for the perfect name.

“Do you have names in mind already?” Jessica asked her husband.

“Yeah I’ve been thinking long and hard,” responded Austin, who then threw out the name “Joe” as an option.

But it seems Jessica wasn’t feeling that suggestion so she asked, “What would be your second option if Joe didn’t make the cut?”

However, his second option “Matt” was a bit too common and didn’t sit too well with Jessica either. During her confessional, Jessica admitted, “I don’t know if I love the names that Austin is throwing out right now but I love that he’s thought about this.”

As for Jessica, she hasn’t quite wrapped her mind around baby names quite yet. “What do you think? I’m coming up with all the names,” noted Austin to his wife.

“I haven’t really thought about names too much,” admitted Jessica. “I’m thinking just ‘Baby H’ for now, we’ve got some time. Maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves here.”

If Austin and Jessica are looking for great baby names, the comment section is a great place to get ideas. After the clip was posted on the mafslifetime Instagram page, people sent in their suggestions.

Jessica and Austin are expecting their first child

The Married at First Sight Season 10 couple recently announced to the world that they were expecting their first child and viewers were thrilled.

The pair did not expect to get pregnant so quickly as Jessica had previously opened up about infertility issues that run in her family.

However, Austin and Jessica were ecstatic to find out that their pregnancy journey was much easier than they had anticipated.

Jessica first found out she was pregnant after taking a pregnancy test and then she shared the news with Austin on Couples Cam. They later released an official statement confirming the exciting news and we cant wait to find out the name they’ve chosen for their firstborn.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.