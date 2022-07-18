MAFS: Jasmina Outar claps back at critic who said she’s always wearing makeup

Jasmina Outar had a comeback for a MAFS hater who criticized her for always wearing makeup. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Married at First Sight Boston star Jasmina Outar put a critic on blast after they DMed her saying that all she does is wear makeup.

The Season 14 beauty snapped at the MAFS viewer by sharing their DM and accompanying it with a picture of herself without makeup on.

She reminded her hater that the MAFS audience had been seeing her without makeup all season long.

On Jasmina’s Instagram, she does tend to always present herself as polished and put together and loves to flaunt her looks with fierce selfies.

Jasmina was on MAFS with her now ex-husband, Michael Morency. The pair took the plunge and met for the first time at the altar.

Their marriage was originally plagued with miscommunication before they were able to come to an understanding. After they leveled with one another, the two ended up saying yes on Decision Day despite not pursuing a physical connection up until that point.

They ended their marriage shortly after Decision Day and appeared at the Reunion and Where Are They Now? specials both single.

Jasmina Outar clapped back at a MAFS critic who said she always wears makeup

Through her Instagram Stories, Jasmina clapped back at a MAFS critic who sent her a DM saying, “All you do is wear makeup.”

In response, Jasmina shared a barefaced clip of herself with a snarky comeback in its caption.

Jasmine wrote, “Now girl. You act like America ain’t seen this bare face every week for six months [eye roll emoji] ya be chatting to chat at this point.”

Season 15 of Married at First Sight has two episodes out already

MAFS viewers barely had to skip a beat between Seasons 14 and 15. Fans of the show can now enjoy two full episodes, and their Afterparty specials, of Season 15 in San Diego.

With Dr. Viviana’s exit from the show, two new experts have been brought on to the panel to shake things up.

With five hopeful couples to watch this season, viewers should be prepared for any number of crazy and dramatic situations as the cast members adjust to life as married individuals.

Many past participants of the show have already given their predictions, including Season 14’s Lindsey Georgoulis who thinks 3 out of the five couples will be successful.

