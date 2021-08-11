MAFS: Jamie Otis shares talks tough therapy session with husband Doug: ‘We’re not giving up on each other’

Jamie Otis talks tearful therapy session with Doug Hehner. Pic credit:@Hangingwith theHehners/YouTube

Married at First Sight OG’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are going through a very rough time in their marriage and they’ve been opening up about that on Couples Cam. The pair have been taking the necessary steps to get their marriage back on track and are now in therapy.

However, their latest session was a very hard one for the pair and Jamie shared the heart-wrenching moment on social media recently and gave some insight into what they’ve been going through.

Jamie Otis dishes on rough therapy session with Doug

The Married at First Sight stars are ranked as one of the most successful couples from the franchise and were featured on the first season of the show — which aired back in 2014. They’ve been married for seven years and share two kids but lately, things have not been going well in their marriage.

Jamie shared a tearful photo with Doug on Instagram as they sat in their car following an intense therapy session and she posted a lengthy message about the state of their marriage.

“We’re not giving up on each other—not now, not ever. TBH, sitting in the car in a random parking lot crying-like the hard ugly cry with snotty noses & hiccups-was not at all what I intended on sharing today🙈…but here we are,” wrote Jamie.

⁣

“We just finished a heated call w our therapist👀 It started w anger, yelling, blaming..but ended w us holding each other & trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER🙏😭…gosh, a good therapist is everything!”

Jamie Otis says she’s fighting for her marriage

The Married at First Sight star is known for sharing lots of body-positive messages on her Instagram page. However, Jamie noted that she wanted to be authentic with her followers about what’s going on in her life.

“I had planned on sharing more ‘body positive’ content to encourage my girlfraaans on here to find confidence, love, & strength from within…but honestly, right now I feel like that just isn’t my own reality.,” explained Jamie. “I’m not gonna slap a smile on my face and pop up a pretty picture if that’s not my true reality…that feels so fake and wrong.⁣”

She added, “I’ve never been one to curate my ig ‘page’ to be aesthetically pleasing…not because I didn’t try to bc at one point I def did.🤪⁣But that’s just not me.”

Before ending her post, the 35-year-old made it known that despite her current marital woes she’s not giving up on her marriage.

“I’m a fighter. I have been since the day I was born,” said the Lifetime TV personality. “I will fight for my family! I mean, sometimes more than they even want me to…But right now, I’m fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.