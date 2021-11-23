MAFS: Jamie Otis shares scary video of son Hendrix unresponsive and having a seizure

Jamie Otis recounts a scary moment with her son. Pic credit: @HangingwiththeHehners/YouTube

Married at First Sight star, Jamie Otis has never been shy about sharing her life, and she recently posted a scary video of her toddler Hendrix having a seizure.

Jamie, who is currently living in an RV with her husband and two kids, recorded her son as he was unresponsive on Friday night and later had a seizure.

Jamie is also a registered nurse and shed light on the condition known as febrile seizures which she noted was common in toddlers. However, when it happened to Hendrix, the mom-of-two admitted that she panicked.

Jamie Otis recounts scary moment with son Hendrix

The Married at First Sight alum shared a video on social media of Gracie and Hendrix laying in bed with her, but moments later, things took a turn for the worse.

In the Instagram post, Jamie noted that the video of the two kids was “literally moments before” Hendrix “became unresponsive and had a seizure.”

“Trigger warning: seizures⚠️This was the scariest moment of my life. Even as a nurse, I panicked,” wrote Jamie in her post. “I know febrile seizures are common in toddlers, but something just doesn’t sit right with me.”

She went on to explain that “Friday night we were decorating our little Charlie Brown Christmas tree in the RV. Hendrix was acting completely normal. We put him to sleep like any other night. At 12:30 am I heard him moaning on the baby monitor. I called out to @doughehner bc he was awake still. I asked him if Hendrix was ok?”

Jamie continued, “Doug said he was fine. I rolled over & went back to sleep.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The MAFS alum said she woke up again at 3:30 a.m to check on Hendrix, who was sleeping, but her instincts told her to take a closer look.

“When I touched his cheek he was on fire,” said Jamie.

Video shows baby Hendrix having a seizure

Jamie noted that she gave Motrin to her toddler and went back to sleep, but Hendrix had a fever again the following day.

“I gave Hendrix more medicine & stripped him down to just his diaper & onesie…cute …I never imagined Hendrix would end up having a seizure in my arms just moments later.”

Jamie continued, “I panicked & had Doug call for help. I knew I needed to reduce his fever & obvs the med wasn’t working fast enough.”

In the Instagram video posted by the MAFS alum, the toddler was red and shaking as Jamie held him in her arms.

“I gotta tell ya, when the cops came to our camper they found me with just a T-shirt on & in a tub filled with lukewarm water holding my baby,” noted Jamie. “My son was seemingly just sleepy & completely fine otherwise. He was no longer febrile.”

“Every doctor I talk to reminds me that febrile seizures in toddlers is normal, but my instincts tell me I should get him checked by a neurologist,” Jamie noted.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.