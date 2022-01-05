MAFS: Jamie Otis is taking husband Doug to Cancun for ‘baby making’ as she gives thanks to therapy

Season 1 couple Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis are Married at First Sight longest-standing pair. Pic credit: Lifetime

Proof that the controversial social experiment can work.

Married at First Sight couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner found love on Season 1 of the hit franchise and are now approaching eight years together since meeting for the first time at the top of the aisle.

With any journey, the pair had their bumps in the road, but the mother-of-two recently whisked her husband away to the beaches of Cancun for some ‘baby making’ and opened up on how therapy changed her life.

Jamie Otis is taking husband Doug to Cancun for ‘baby making’

Uploading an all-smiles photo with her husband on Instagram, the 35-year-old opened up about choosing to make her marriage a big focus of the upcoming year.

And while it’s no secret the MAFS pair wants to grow their family, she also announced she’s ready to start the process in style.

“I’m whisking this handsome guy off to Cancun so we can start our baby-making with babies in the bed with us,” the New York native joked.

Pic credit: @jamieotis/Instagram

Things are obviously headed in a good direction for the MAFS alums as previously, Jamie and Doug had opted to put a third baby on the ‘back burner’.

After opening up about a cheating accusation that led to lasting consequences, the pair were working to strengthen their marriage before growing their family.

Jamie Otis gives thanks to therapy

While making goals for the upcoming year, Jamie chose to look back at the journey up to this point.

Comparing two photos taken five years apart, her marriage with Doug has grown to include their two adorable children, Henley and Hendrix.

MAFS alum Jamie Otis opens up on how therapy has helped her. Pic credit: @jamieotis/Instagram

Being completely transparent with her followers, Otis described how she previously set unrealistic standards by thinking she could do it all.

Thanking therapy for the growth, the MAFS alum wrote, “My therapist helped me realize that I have GOT to set my priorities right and I can’t expect to be superwoman. It sounds discouraging but it has changed my life in such a positive way.”

Always hoping to lend a hand to other women going through similar issues, she added, “So mama, if you are discouraged thinking you are missing the mark in so many ways today, be encouraged. You are doing great and keep keeping on.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.