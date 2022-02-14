MAFS: Jamie Otis claps back at claim she’s ‘promoting obesity’ by embracing her postpartum body

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis claps back at haters that say she’s “promoting obesity.” Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis is speaking out against the haters.

A major proponent for self-love, the mother-of-two is clapping back at critics who say she’s “promoting obesity” by embracing her postpartum body.

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis claps back at claim she’s ‘promoting obesity’

Known for being open, the Season 1 star has documented her own self-love journey and always advised her followers to be comfortable in the skin they’re in.

However, Jamie recently took to Instagram to share recent comments she received regarding the bikini she wore on vacation with her husband.

“When you haven’t lost the baby weight but you wear the bathing suit with pride anyways,” the New York native wrote as her caption. “But then you get the comments, ‘You’re promoting obesity.'”

“Don’t be ridiculous,” she clapped back.

In her previous post, the former Bachelor contestant acknowledged that her body doesn’t look the way it used to and it made her shy at first to walk on the beach in a swimsuit.

Sharing body positivity rather than “promoting obesity,” Jamie wrote, “If your body’s changed (bigger or smaller) & you’re feeling blah about it — just remember, confidence is beautiful. Genuine happiness is breathtaking.”

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we could feel beautiful, desirable, and worthy regardless of our shape and size?” she added.

Along with body positivity, the reality TV personality also made sure to share photos without filters to remind her followers to not compare themselves with what they see on social media.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are currently growing their family

Also not shy about their attempts in growing their family, Jamie Otis revealed she took her husband Doug Hehner to Cancun for some ‘babymaking” earlier in the year.

While she gives thanks to therapy for guiding their marriage in the right direction, the MAFS alum did open up about recent cheating allegations that caused them to put a baby on the backburner.

The pair previously had plans of living in an RV but they decided they might’ve bitten off more than they can chew and will travel across the US until their oldest starts Kindergarten.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.