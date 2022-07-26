MAFS: Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner still trying for another baby, says ‘we won’t give up’

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are not giving up on trying to conceive. Pic credit: Lifetime.

Jamie Otis is still not pregnant after trying to have a baby with her husband Doug Hehner for over a year, but the Married at First Sight alums are not giving up.

Jamie, who is known for sharing a lot about her personal life, recently gave an update on her baby-making progress and admitted that so far, nothing has changed.

The couple is parents to two kids, having lost a baby not so long ago. They want their children to be close in age, so they’ve been trying to conceive, but so far, they’ve not had any luck.

It hasn’t been an easy road for Jamie and Doug, who months ago confessed to having marital issues. They went to therapy and decided to put baby-making on hold to focus on fixing their marriage. However, the pair later decided to make having another baby a top priority once again, but there’s been a hiccup.

Unfortunately, it’s taking longer than they anticipated, and Jamie recently opened up about her frustrations in a recent Instagram post.

However, despite things not going according to their timeline, the parents are not giving up.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are not giving up on having another baby

Jamie shared a message on social media and admitted that she’s still not pregnant despite trying for “over a year.”

“We won’t give up though,” she noted. “We took a break for a little while because we wanted to focus on our marriage — which now I’m like, MAYBE THAT WAS OUR TIME.”

The 36-year-old confessed they wanted their kids close in age but admitted, “Even if I got pregnant this month our babies will be about three years apart each.”

She noted that her eldest child Gracie, “will be six years older than the baby. Not what we wanted but I’ll take it!”

Jamie Otis just wants a healthy baby

After trying and failing to conceive for so long, Jamie noted that all she wants is a healthy baby.

“I used to plan out exactly when I wanted to conceive so my baby could have a certain bday,” admitted the Married at First Sight alum, who later added, “Now I’m just like, I’ll take ANY day of any week, just give me a healthy baby that sticks.”

“Anyone else out there TTC [trying to conceive] right now?” Jamie asked her Instagram followers. “I feel like I’ve heard so many people having stories of difficulties. Does anyone ever just get pregnant when they want to anymore?”

She shared a message for other couples who are also having difficulties trying to conceive.

“If you’re on the TTC boat too, just know you’re not rowing alone. I’m right here with ya and I’m sending you so much love!” said Jamie. “The TTC/pregnancy loss journey is such a lonely, isolating one but we’re in it together.”

