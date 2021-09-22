MAFS: Here’s everything we know about Jose’s previous 4-year relationship

Married at First Sight new husband Jose, admitted to never being in love despite leaving his previous relationship being over 4 years. Pic credit: Lifetime

As the accelerated love experiment progresses, the Season 13 Married at First Sight couples are becoming less of strangers and delving into the deeper topics.

Jose and Rachel have proven to be a good match thus far until Rachel asked Jose if he’s ever been in love, he responded, “There’s been a strong like.”

Although his last relationship lasted longer than 4 years, the mission flight specialist added, “I don’t know, I mean, it’s like they say, you know, like, when you know you know? It just wasn’t there for me.”

Finally noting the reason they separated, he continued, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t get past the fact that she had kids.”

Here’s what we know about Jose’s 4-year relationship

In a conversation with Jamie Otis on the MAFS spin-off Unfiltered, Rachel gives more details on Jose’s previous relationship.

“We obviously had to talk more after that. ‘Cause I really needed to know, like, exactly what happened,” she told the MAFS alum.

Mentioning that it was also a long-distance relationship, “He said because he didn’t see a future, like, them getting married and having their own kids, he couldn’t see that happening.”

“But that’s weird though,” she continued.

The mother of two commented on what a lot of MAFS viewers were thinking and said, “And honestly, it just feels so unfair to the woman.”

Rachel and Jose were the first to say ‘I love you’

After finding out Jose had never been in love despite being with someone for a long period of time, the Special Education Evaluator admitted to the MAFS alum, “I’m definitely feeling confused.”

“Because I’m here thinking we’re definitely on that path to be in love, and I would assume if you’re with someone for four years, you had a similar path ’cause I’m starting to build, like, loving feelings. And now I’m like, ‘Oh, are you?'” the 35-year-old admitted.

She added, “Like, I thought I thought we were on the same page, and now I’m like, ‘Oop, we might not be on the same page.'”

Despite her fears, Jose and Rachel were the first couple this season to say those three fateful words.

Tune into Married at First Sight to see if Jose and Rachel will stay married past Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.