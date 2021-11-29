MAFS: Gil gets tons of support online after heartbreaking appearance at the reunion

Fans flocked to Gil Cuero’s social media pages following the Married at First Sight reunion. Pic credit: Lifetime

If there was a favorite on this season of Married at First Sight, it was clearly Gil Cuero.

After getting his heart stomped on by his expertly-matched partner Myrla Feria, the 35-year-old from Houston has received tons of support from fans following the shocking reunion.

MAFS viewers support Gil after the heartbreaking reunion

While Gil and Myrla decided to continue their marriage on Decision Day, even the experts were shocked to find out the two had ended their relationship soon after.

During the reunion, Gil revealed he was blindsided after selling all his belongings to move in with his new wife, only for Myrla to decide she didn’t want to be with him anymore just a few weeks later.

Shedding tears for the first time throughout the entire experiment, it was obvious Gil was deeply hurt.

With their social media profiles finally taken off private following the last episode airing, viewers rushed to Gil’s Instagram with words of encouragement, with a good portion even shooting their shot with the newly single firefighter.

“You’re such a beautiful man,” one admirer wrote. “Doesn’t hurt how handsome you are on the outside. It’s true I’m crushing.”

Fans were also sure to send their well-wishes, reminding Gil to keep his head up after the very public heartbreak.

Others also called for his continued participation on the franchise as one fan commented, “Has Lifetimetv called you about hosting MAFS Unfiltered yet?”

Gil Cuero tells viewers to stop bullying Myrla Feria

While MAFS fans are quick to send their well-wishes to Gil, his future ex-wife Myrla isn’t feeling the same love online.

Myrla’s high maintenance personality has been a point of contention for fans all season and seeing Gil in tears at the reunion was clearly the last straw for a lot of viewers.

Gil, continuing to show his heart of gold, urged people to stop sending hate messages to his ex-wife.

In an Instagram story, he wrote, “It has been brought to my attention that as much love that I have been receiving there has been lots of backlash towards my now ex-wife.”

He added, “If you truly support me and are a fan then you know I don’t condone any type of bullying.”

As for Gil, fans can be confident that he’ll be okay as he also confessed that he has over 2500 DMs that he’s trying to get through.

Married at First Sight Season 14 premieres Wednesday, January 5th, at 8/7c on Lifetime.