MAFS fans celebrate the end of Chris and Alyssa’s marriage, proud of how Chris handled himself

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman’s marriage comes to an abrupt end. Pic credit: Lifetime

Decision Day came early for Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, and Chris made Married at First Sight viewers rejoice when he decided to divorce Alyssa Ellman.

After realizing Alyssa had no real interest in making their marriage work long term, Chris wisely opted not to drag out “the experience” and ended his marriage with Alyssa shortly after the honeymoon.

In the past, MAFS spouses have often tried to stick it out with matches that clearly were not compatible nor healthy for them, so MAFS viewers were thrilled when Chris stood up for himself and refused to put up with Alyssa’s cold treatment and gaslighting any longer.

Married at First Sight fans celebrate Chris and Alyssa’s divorce

MAFS fans took to social media in droves to express praise for Chris and to celebrate no longer having to watch Alyssa Ellman complain and demand she’s a good person.

One Married at First Sight viewer wrote, “I am so happy Chris divorced Alyssa Finally!!”

Another MAFS viewer gave Chris a standing ovation after he told Alyssa, “This is my Decision Day…I want a divorce.”

Chris: This is my Decision Day…..I want a divorce #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/AEpJKhJAf6
February 17, 2022

A MAFS fan celebrated the divorce and Chris’ handling of the situation by writing, “Alyssa walked in that apartment ready to lie and buy herself some more time but Chris said I got something for that a**!”

Alyssa walked in that apartment ready to lie and buy herself some more time, but Chris said I got something for that ass! #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/vhlktHl0ZX — 🗣 MATERIAL GWORL (@Luvly_Chelle624) February 17, 2022

MAFS viewers praise Chris for standing his ground

Chris Collette has been feeling the love after his decision to divorce Alyssa, as MAFS viewers express feeling proud of him.

One MAFS fan shared a photo of Chris smiling on the show and made a reference to Paige Banks from Married at First Sight Season 12, writing, “Look how much happier Chris is after cutting off the deadweight that was Alyssa. He did what Paige couldn’t.”

Look how much happier Chris is after cutting off the deadweight that was Alyssa. He did what Paige couldn’t.. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/O0bUShYOp4 — d (@storytellerd10) February 17, 2022

Another MAFS fan shared, “My boy Chris finally stood up for himself and gave Alyssa the L. I have never been prouder lol.”

My boy Chris finally stood up for himself and gave Alyssa the L. I have never been prouder lol. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/xHrAqhNJlM — Jay (@Jay82353219) February 17, 2022

One MAFS viewer gave Chris kudos, writing, “Alyssa goes from crying to making this face when he correctly calls her out. Good riddance!!! Bravo Chris for dumping her and choosing yourself.”

Alyssa goes from crying to making this face when he correctly calls her out. Good riddance!!! Bravo Chris for dumping her and choosing yourself. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/ckMYcqhIDO — Raven James (@RavenCubed) February 17, 2022

Now that Chris and Alyssa have divorced it seems Chris won’t be as involved with this season of the show, and one viewer sent him a farewell message writing, “We will miss seeing you Chris. You were exemplary in how you handled the treatment you received from Alyssa.”

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS We will miss seeing you Chris. You were exemplary in how you handled the treatment you received from Alyssa. pic.twitter.com/9sRTbur8lN — Wyche Bartles (@WycheBa) February 17, 2022

As Chris closes his brief chapter on Married at First Sight, it’s clear he has a lot of supporters in his corner.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.