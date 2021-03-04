Watching Jamie and Beth’s marriage blossom has been a real treat for Married at First Sight fans.

What started out as a really bumpy relationship has turned out to be one of the sweetest marriages featured on MAFS Couples Cam on Thursday nights.

Just last week, we saw Jamie and Beth morph into ghost hunters as they tried to figure out if their new home was haunted and it was fun to watch them get scared silly.

And in this new sneak peek for the upcoming episode, we get to see even more of Jamie and Beth’s fun side after she challenges her husband to eat some seriously hot chocolate. Not the kind you drink though and not that kind of hot.

Things heat up for Jamie on MAFS Couples Cam

The spiciest MAFS Couples Cam sneak peek starts out with Beth telling Jamie, “I found a challenge that is literally supposed to be the world’s spiciest chocolate.”

Immediately, Jamie sees where this is going and while he’s still smiling, he definitely looks concerned.

Beth continues though, and she already has the whole thing set up so there’s no backing out for Jamie.

“I’ve got crackers. I’ve got milk. I’ve got a gallon of water,” she says as the camera pans over the little cool-down station that she set up.

But how spicy can spicy chocolate really be? MAFS Couples Cam viewers are about to find out.

Jamie is really nervous about Beth’s challenge

While Jamie admits that he does like spicy food, he was already sweating about the thought of eating that chocolate before he’d even taken a bite.

And Beth was just eating it up, even asking Jamie if he was going to eat the whole piece.

It turns out that he was not willing to do that, telling her he was just going to “take a bite.”

When he did finally take the smallest nibble off the spicy chocolate bar, it was clear that this candy bar was very, very hot.

“Oh wow!” Jamie exclaimed while trying to swallow the chocolate down and see just how hot this whole challenge was about to get.

While that first nibble was spicy, it was nothing like the next bite, which Beth insisted he take.

Jamie was clearly suffering from the spicy chocolate to the point where the milk, water and crackers didn’t even seem to help.

Check out the MAFS Couples Cam sneak peek above to see how Jamie handles Beth’s challenge and be sure to tune in tonight to see what the other Married at First Sight couples are up to.

Beth has a dare for Jamie and he doesn’t back down. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.