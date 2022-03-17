MAFS couple Stephanie and AJ share their views on the Season 14 couples

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen dish on Season 14. Pic credit: Lifetime

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen rank among the Married at First Sight success stories, and now they’re chiming in on the Season 14 couples. The pair met during Season 8 of the popular Lifetime show, and they’ve been together ever since.

In the 14th season, AJ and Stephanie have been watching the show and just shared their critique about the Boston hopefuls.

After tuning in to the latest episode, which marked the one-month anniversaries for the couples, the former MAFS castmembers were very blunt in their assessment.

Stephanie and AJ talk ‘rollercoaster’ couple Mark and Lindsey

One of the most controversial couples on Married at First Sight is Mark and Lindsey, who seem to be going through more downs than ups in their marriage.

“This couple is such a roller coaster! Hot then cold, over and over again,” noted AJ and Stephanie during their recap for PEOPLE. “After every conversation, you never know how it’s going to go.”

However, they had some advice for the troubled pair and noted, “If they’re going to make it, Lindsay should give Mark the support he needs by letting him breathe without trying to take control of his life situation.”

“Mark can loosen up a little and focus on how happy and caring Lindsay can be,” they added.

As for Olajuwon and Katina, the former MAFS star admitted to being “in shock at how Olajuwon treated Katina at the group dinner…It was totally wrong…that is not how a good husband should act.”

The couple thinks that “Katina is being too polite on-air”; however, Stephanie has her suspicions that “there’s something bigger behind the scenes that viewers can’t see” because Katina is too smart to stay with a man who treats her that way.

As for AJ, he thinks that once Olujawon has sex with Katina, he will be done with her.

“We see right through this BS,” they added.

Former MAFS stars think Michael and Jasmina are a ‘lost cause’

The Married at First Sight alums moved on to Michael and Jasmina and noted, “We’re sorry to say this, but these two are checked out! It’s a lost cause.”

AJ and Stephanie explained, “The ‘breakthroughs’ they had are not enough, it’s too little too late. The one-month anniversary was sweet — they finally both smiled, but it’s not going to be enough to pull them through.”

However, the couple is very hopeful about Noi and Steve despite their previous hiccups– the most troubling being the fact that Steve does not have a full-time job.

“Noi and Steve seem really great and continue to grow stronger, but of course, there are still some lingering issues that are not resolved,” said the happily married duo.

Regardless of their issues, the couple believes that Noi and Steve obviously “love each other.”

