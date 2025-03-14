MAFS’ Cortney Hendrix throws shade at Season 1 castmate Jamie Otis

Cortney Hendrix was away from the limelight for a decade, but now she’s back with a bang.

The outspoken mom of two commented on her Season 1 castmates Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis, causing a stir online.

During a guest appearance on Married at First Sight: Secrets Revealed, Cortney shared an update on her relationship—or lack thereof—with Jamie.

The two women bonded during their time together on the show, but Cortney has since unfollowed Jamie, noting that she prefers to keep her life off social media.

Cortney was visibly uncomfortable during the conversation, seemingly holding back what she wanted to say.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After being probed by the host, Monique Kelly, she expressed disapproval of Doug and Jamie constantly posting their kids online, exclaiming, “Kids are not content.”

The MAFS alum affirmed that there was no beef between her and Jamie and that she had never expressed those feelings to her.

MAFS’ Cortney Hendrix throws shade at Jamie Otis

Cortney gave an update on her relationship with Jamie, noting that they haven’t kept in touch.

“No, it’s been a long time since we talked, but just in different places,” said the MAFS alum. “I’m very much in mom mode, and I like to keep my life off social media.”

Cortney said Jamie muted her on Instagram, so she unfollowed the mom of four, but host Monique felt there was more to the story.

“I feel like you’re holding something back,” she exclaimed.

“I don’t know. I’m trying to say this in a nice way without mom shaming,” Cortney responded. “I don’t believe that kids are content.”

She continued, “It’s not a feud; it’s not tea. She does not know that I feel this way because I’ve never expressed it.”

Cortney doubles down on her comment that ‘kids aren’t content’

Cortney’s remark has garnered reactions online, but the MAFS alum is not backing down.

She posted the clip on her Instagram page with the caption, “Kids aren’t content. Protect your children. Protect their privacy. Stop using their embarrassing moments for monetary gain.”

However, she noted in the post that the comments were not just for her MAFS castmates.

“This is for everyone! It’s not just directed at Jamie & Doug now. This is bigger than them,” Cortney added.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Jamie has been called out for her social media antics, and it won’t be the last.

Jamie has one million Instagram followers, and her daily posts include videos and vlogs of her family: her 7-year-old daughter Henley Grace, her 5-year-old son Hendrix, and her twin boys.

Jamie and Doug also have a family vlog on YouTube.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.