MAFS: Clara Berghaus in mini dress and heels reflects on her wedding crashing days

Clara Berghaus stuns for a night out in green mini dress. Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus is reminiscing about crashing weddings while looking stunning in a mini dress and high heels.

The Married at First Sight alum rose to popularity when she agreed to marry a stranger during Season 12.

During her time on the show, Clara regularly spoke about how much she desired to be married and be loved by her partner.

Sadly, she did not get the ending she hoped for. She announced her divorce from Ryan Oubre last year and quickly embraced the single life once again.

Since then, Clara has not strayed far from the wedding scene. She continues to follow MAFS and shares her insights and opinions on the new couples who blindly get married.

Clara is also attending celebrations of love for the people in her life and using it as a reason to get dolled up and share her fashionable looks on social media.

Clara Berghaus dazzles in green mini dress

While enjoying a night out, Clara showed off her glamorous side in a post on Instagram, keeping things light and fun, like her personality.

She wore an emerald green mini dress with a gold belt. She completed her look with a pair of black high heels and loose curls in her hair.

Clara posed while sitting on a bench and showcasing her signature bright smile.

She captioned her post saying, “in my wedding crashers era.” She added, “(swipe to see my face when they brought out the giant platter of chocolate dipped marshmallows.)”

Getting dressed up and enjoying the last stretch of summer has been common for Clara recently. She just enjoyed a night out with her best friend and fellow MAFS alum Virginia Coombs.

The two have also spent the last few months traveling and celebrating new milestones in their lives including new jobs and attempting to date again.

Clara Berghaus gives her thoughts on the new season of MAFS

Season 15 of MAFS is currently underway, and Clara has some thoughts on the new couples.

She recently wrote an article for People where she shared her feelings on the newly married couples and revealed who she believed had a shot at making their marriages work.

While Clara is a fan of love and hopes they all can work things out, she did not hesitate to call out the couples she feels are headed for disaster.

At the start of the season, Clara sent the cast her best and shared some tips for navigating this major step. She is keeping up with the season and will likely share her thoughts on the couples again as their relationships grow.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.