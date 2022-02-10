MAFS: Clara Berghaus celebrates seven years as a flight attendant, shows off photos from her travels

Married at First Sight Season 13 bride Clara Berghaus celebrates seven years as a flight attendant. Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Married at First Sight star Clara Berghaus is celebrating seven years flying the skies.

Approaching the seven-year anniversary of her employment as a flight attendant, the former bride recently shared photos from one of the best perks of her job, travel.

The Season 12 cast member took to Instagram to commemorate what she calls “the most insane, wonderful, frustrating, anxiety-inducing seven years of my life.”

Detailing the ample amount of miles she collected in her career, the 29-year-old wrote, “I’ve managed to mark off 44 states and 30 countries across 5 continents since starting which is so crazy because I’d never even left the country before this journey began.”

Showcasing travel photos in exotic locations such as Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, and more, it’s clear the MAFS alum has quite a lot of stamps in her passport.

However, it was only recently that the Georgia native has been able to enjoy the benefits of her job.

Recently posing in a swank hotel room in Mexico City, Berghaus confessed in the caption, “First time out of the US in TWO YEARS (where I was actually allowed to get off the plane)”.

Revealing she has a lot of trips planned for the next six months, Clara added, “I’ve so desperately missed getting to travel due to Covid and seriously cannot wait to get back at it (and remind myself why the 5am wake-up’s and 14 hour days are worth it lol)”

What has Clara Berghaus been up to since MAFS?

If there’s anything that Clara was constantly questioned on by viewers following her divorce, it was why she was still using her ex-husband’s last name on her Instagram handle.

Previously going by Clara Oubre on the social media site, due to technical difficulties, she was stuck with the surname of her reality TV show ex.

However, along with honoring seven years in her career, Clara is also celebrating returning to her maiden name.

Taking to her Instagram stories to shout out the luxury self-tan brand that helped her get her IG handle back, she declared, “I’m so happy to have one less reminder of last year’s BS.”

As for her love life, Clara isn’t in a rush to get into anything serious and is casually dating for fun.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.