MAFS cast gives update on Allen after his split from Madison

If there is one innocent party in the Married at First Sight cheating scandal, it’s Allen Slovick.

Unfortunately, the main focus has been on cheating spouses Madison Myers and David Trimble.

The duo has been getting more airtime, much to the dismay of viewers who recently blasted the MAFS producers for continuing to have cameras following the new couple.

Allen was featured in the latest episode and had another tense interaction with his ex-wife Madison when she and David showed up together for a group event.

During a chat with Juan Franco, the jilted groom revealed that he was dipping his feet back into the dating pool.

However, during Juan’s appearance on the MAFS Afterparty with castmate Michelle Tomblin, they gave an update on how Allen has been coping since his divorce.

Juan Franco and Michelle Tomblin share updates on Allen Slovick

Michelle and Juan were guests on the final MAFS Afterparty episode for Season 18, and at one point, Allen was a topic of conversation.

Host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked the duo about Allen’s well-being, and they shared some great news.

“I think that Allen is good,” said Juan. “He understands the fact that this happened, and it was good for it to happen because he’s in a better place.”

Michelle, who bonded with Allen after the shared experience of their spouses running off with each other– gave a more realistic response about how he’s been coping.

“I think he’s coping a little,” responded Michelle, who noted how much Allen liked Madison.

Despite their issues, the 39-year-old Allen thought his marriage to Madison would be successful.

He did everything in his power to address Madison’s criticisms of his appearance, spending thousands on new clothes and getting Invisalign to fix his teeth.

“He thought Madison and him were going to work out, and so I think when it didn’t, that was such a big shock for him,” Michelle added.

MAFS viewers are Team Allen

David and Madison continue to get dragged on social media while MAFS viewers are Team Allen.

“She’s going to want Allen back one day. It may not be today, might not be tomorrow, but one day she’ll realize it. #MarriedAtFirstSight,” wrote a commenter.

Another viewer noted that Allen checked all the boxes, writing that he was “Tall, Nice guy, handsome, financially secure,” and “Doesn’t live in his mom’s basement.”

Tall ✅

Nice guy ✅

Handsome ✅

Financially secure ✅

Doesn’t live in his mom’s basement ✅

SEASONS HIS FOOD ✅✅✅

Someone posted a shirtless photo of David inside a tattoo shop with Madison and exclaimed, “🤮She passed Allen up for that?!?🤮#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight.”

Another commenter shared a photo of David and asked, “Madison, this is better than Allen? Ok, gurl!”

Who do you think is a better match for Madison, David or Allen?

