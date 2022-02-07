MAFS: Bao shows off ‘mommy and daughter haircuts’ with her cute puppy Tofu

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Bao Houng Haung recently adopted her adorable puppy, Tofu. Pic credit: @wowforbao/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Bao Houng Haung has been spending her time with someone irresistible, her lovable 11-week-old puppy Tofu.

Adopting a red tuxedo Bernedoodle puppy earlier in the year, the former bride recently celebrated her furbaby’s first grooming appointment with mommy and daughter haircuts.

MAFS alum Bao Houng Haung shows off ‘mommy and daughter haircuts’ with her cute puppy Tofu

Complete with before and after photos, the MAFS alum shared photos onto Instagram of their mommy and daughter haircut experience.

“I nearly died when she came out wagging her fluffed butt and tail!” the research administrative director wrote in her caption. “She can SEE again and who doesn’t love little surprise yellow bows. She even brought home a report card.”

Looking adorable in matching green vests, she also detailed that Tofu inspired her to get a haircut of her own.

The 35-year-old added, “Thanks to Maria at @costcutterhouston for being the long ranger to come in during the freeze. You accepted a random walk-in right across from @wgbwestu and turned out a great and affordable haircut.”

She also further explained Tofu’s name in another post, writing, “Yesterday, my dad started pronouncing her English name with a Vietnamese accent, as “Tổ Phụ.” For my Vietnamese speakers, you may be familiar with “Sư Phụ,” which means “Master.” Well, “Tổ Phụ” means GRANDmaster, the supreme one to which all the Masters answer to. No pressure, but she better live up to her name.”

What has Bao Houng Haung been up too since Married at First Sight?

As for Bao, while it didn’t work with her appointed match Johnny Lam on Married at First Sight, she gave a relationship a shot with fellow Season 13 husband, Zack Freeman.

Despite Zack portraying himself as a man who so desperately wanted to be married, a mystery woman exposed the 27-year-old for cheating on Bao.

While Zack never responded to the allegations, the Texas native is still thankful for her experience on the show.

“I took the biggest risk of my life and got Married at First Sight in hopes of growing love and happiness with a lifelong partner,” Bao wrote as she reflected almost a year later. “The short-lived journey proved to be one of the most emotionally trying experiences of my life and I could not have persevered without the endless love and support of my family and friends. I owe nothing to anyone but them.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.