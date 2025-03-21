MAFS’ Alyssa Ellman still getting hate as troll calls her ‘sad and miserable’

Some reality TV viewers are just getting into the Married at First Sight phenomenon now that the older seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

One viewer must have recently binge-watched Season 14 and she had some not-so-nice words for Alyssa Ellman.

The Season 14 villain put the woman on blast, sharing screenshots of the nasty DMs she was sent.

In the messages, the Instagram user called the brunette beauty “sad and miserable,” trashed her appearance, and slammed her “manipulative behavior.”

Alyssa has decided to keep her social media accounts private due to a flood of hurtful messages she received over her behavior on the show.

Her treatment of her husband Chris Collette outraged MAFS viewers, who felt Chris needed a do-over after his time on the show was cut short.

However, Chris is doing just fine these days. He has a successful real estate business and a romance with his girlfriend Emily Green that’s still going strong after almost two years.

MAFS alum Alyssa Ellman gets nasty message on social media

Alyssa is still getting hate on social media because even though her season aired in 2022, the series is now on Netflix.

One viewer just tuned in to Season 14 and wasn’t happy with what she saw, so the woman turned to social media to give Alyssa a piece of her mind.

The MAFS alum posted a screenshot of the messages on her Instagram Story, writing, “Someone come get their mom.”

In the multiple messages sent to her DMs, the critic wrote, “Ure such an ugly person. Like ure the ugliest girl I ever seen with the nastiest behavior.”

In another message, the Instagram user said Alyssa looked like a “duck” and called out her “manipulative behavior.”

The last comment read, “I feel so sorry for the unfortunate person that wud want to be with someone as sad and miserable as you.”

Alyssa Ellman shares messages from an Instagram troll. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Alyssa puts the Instagram troll on blast

Alyssa didn’t just post the nasty messages; she also shared a screenshot of the woman’s social media account.

Alyssa questioned a line in the critic’s bio that read, “Blessed by God.”

“Blessed by God!!!!?????” wrote the confused MAFS alum. “I don’t think a woman of God would message a complete stranger that.”

Alyssa Ellman puts a troll on blast. Pic credit: @alyssa_rescues/Instagram

Do you think it’s time to forget Alyssa’s behavior or does she deserve the backlash? Sound off in the comments below.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.