MAFS alums Lindy and Noi ‘trauma bond’ over failed reality TV marriages

Lindy Elloway and Noi Phommasak appeared in different seasons of Married at First Sight, but their journeys were similar, and now they’ve formed a close bond.

The pair recently met for the first time and became instant friends as they trauma bonded over their unsuccessful MAFS experience.

Noi married Steve Moy in Season 14, and the pair started strong, giving viewers hope that they would be a good match.

They tried to make it work after the show ended, but their messy split later played out online, adding to the scores of failed MAFS marriages.

Lindy joined the show in Season 15 and was matched with Miguel Santiago. Things initially seemed promising for the couple, but it was hard to hide the red flags in their marriage.

Miguel and Lindy also tried to make things work after the show ended, but eventually called it quits and are now happily divorced.

Given the similarities in their experiences, it’s not surprising that when Noi and Lindy met for the first time, they had a lot to talk about, including the fact that they were done with reality TV for good.

MAFS alum Lindy Elloway and Noi Phommasak are done with Reality TV

The MAFS alums met in person for the first time, and Lindy posted a video of them having fun online.

The duo discovered that they had one more thing in common: They had no desire for another reality TV stint.

The video’s title read, “POV: When asked if we would go on another reality TV show.”

The pair responded in unison to the question with a voiceover that said, “Thank you, tempting, but no!”

Lindy reiterated that sentiment in the captions of her post, writing, “Fool me one time shame on you, fool me twice can’t put the blame on you.”

The flight attendant noted that she has no regrets about her time on MAFS but added, “I would never go on another reality TV show.”

She also discussed meeting Noi in person, telling her Instagram followers that talking to the Season 14 star was “so therapeutic.”

“We have a huge shared experience, and I felt like I knew her instantly. Love meeting people from the MAFS world and sharing memories from the highs and lows,” added Lindy.

Noi and Lindy trauma bonded over their MAFS experience

After Lindy posted the video on her Instagram page, Noi took to the comments to send some love to her new friend.

“The trauma bond is real 😂 so glad I got to meet you IRL ☺️❤️💕😘,” she wrote.

“@hello_noizy I was fan gurlinggggg ❤️won’t be the last time!” responded Lindy.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.