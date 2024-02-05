MAFS Season 15 update: What happened to Lindy and Miguel?

Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago’s Married at First Sight journey started promising in Season 15, but we all know how that played out.

Like every other couple matched by the experts that season, the couple’s marriage ended in divorce.

The pair held on longer than we anticipated as viewers noticed many red flags in the relationship from the beginning.

Lindy was intent on trying to please Miguel, seemingly at the demise of her happiness — a behavior that frustrated viewers and confused her castmates.

While she often opened up to them about the issues in her marriage, she changed her tune whenever Miguel was around.

Miguel was another story, as he seemed uninterested in his wife and was constantly slammed by fans over his treatment of her.

Despite their issues, the pair chose to stay together on Decision Day, but their rocky marriage wasn’t sustainable in the real world.

In February 2023, the couple called it quits, becoming the last of the five couples from their season to get divorced.

It’s been a year since the pair parted ways, so what have Lindy and Miguel been up to since then?

MAFS alum Lindy Elloway has found her happy place after her divorce

Lindy Miguel has found her happy place or should I say places, since her split from Miguel, as she’s been traveling the world and soaking up different cultures.

Over the years, the 30-year-old has visited, Greece, Peru, Bali, Italy, Vietnam, Colombia, Canada, and Iceland — just to name a few.

Her love and passion for travel led her to make a drastic career change, from physical therapist to flight attendant which seems to be a perfect fit.

Lindy is loving her new life, and over the holidays she posted a happy beach snap from Cancun, Mexico, while traveling for work.

“First international layover, I like this job. #cancun #flightattendant,” she captioned the post.

As for her personal life, we haven’t seen any hints to indicate that she’s dating someone new, especially due to her busy job.

Lindy made a bold change earlier this year, opting for a fresh new hairdo that has her “feeling feisty,” and looking happier than we’ve ever seen her on the show.

Miguel Santiago has been laying low on social media

Miguel announced his divorce from Mindy with a lengthy Instagram post about where things went wrong.

“Divorce feels like you’ll never quite smile the same way again. It’s a sorrow that just lingers. I know with time, I’ll heal, and Lindy will too,” he wrote.

Well, it seems time has done just that because the MAFS star is smiling again–even poking fun at the critics and himself after being trolled online.

As far as we can tell, the medical writer is still single and keeping busy with a ton of outdoor adventures. Miguel has also been focused on prioritizing his health amid his ongoing struggles with spinal stenosis.

The 37-year-old doesn’t post on social media very often; his last post was in July of 2023. So it’s hard to tell if he is currently seeing someone new.

Meanwhile, Miguel still has photos and videos with him and Lindy posted on his Instagram page, including their wedding snaps, vacation photos, and more.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.