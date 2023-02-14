MAFS Season 15: Here’s why Lindy and Miguel announced divorce

It’s official. Season 15 of Married at First Sight couple Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago are the latest couple from the show to call it quits.

Lindy took to her Instagram page to explain the circumstances behind her divorce from Miguel and threw a little shade at her MAFS partner in the process.

In her address to Married at First Sight fans, Lindy shared that she and Miguel were officially announcing their divorce before saying, “Sadly, It’s impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage.”

She called the experience of marrying a stranger on national TV a “painful, overwhelming, & confusing process,” but did say that neither she nor Miguel regretted getting married at first sight.

Lindy confirmed that she and Miguel had a “genuine connection” and that while it “has been difficult,” they were “incredibly grateful for this experiment and opportunity.”

To close her official statement, Lindy said she hoped viewers understood that very little of their “actual lives and experience during the short duration of filming” was shown. Further pressing, “While it is easy to cast judgement and make assumptions, please remember we are just regular people who decided to take a leap of faith.”

Lindy thanked Married at First Sight fans and asked that their privacy be respected.

In the caption of her post, Lindy added, “I am so happy to be closing this chapter of my life and start prioritizing myself.”

Married at First Sight fans react to Lindy Elloway’s announcement of divorce from Miguel Santiago

Lindy left the comments turned on on her Instagram post-divorce announcement.

That prompted Married at First Sight viewers to land in the comments with their opinions on the unfortunate reveal.

Many people wished Lindy “love” and “peace,” while other viewers vented more pointed views.

One fan told Lindy, “God will send you someone who will compliment your life, not complicate it!”

Someone else shared, “We were rooting for you, but the man did he raise my blood pressure watching him on those episodes freaking out on you!”

Lindy received support from MAFS fans. Pic credit: @lively.lindy/Instagram

Are any of the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples still together?

Now that Lindy and Miguel have split, it means that none of the five couples from Married at First Sight Season 15 are still together.

Binh Trinh and Morgan Bell ended their marriage well before Decision Day, while Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein were the only couple to ask for a divorce come decision time.

Alexis Williams and Justin Davis announced they were not together during the Season 15 Reunion, and Stacia Karcher revealed she and Nate Barnes were over during the launch special for Season 16 of Married at First Sight.

Similarly, none of the couples from Season 14 of Married at First Sight are still together either, with the last ones being Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson, who announced their split in December 2022.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.