The Married at First Sight family is still growing, and now another baby has been added to the brood.

Season 14 alum Lindsey Georgoulis just shared the exciting news that she and her husband, Ray Hora, welcomed their first child together.

Mama and baby seem to be doing well, as she’s been on social media resharing congratulatory messages from well-wishers.

The couple first shared the news that they were expecting back in October of 2024, and Lindsey has been sharing updates on social media.

At the time, Lindsey and Ray were engaged, but the couple tied the knot after the pregnancy announcement.

In January, she posted a carousel of stunning pregnancy photos dressed in blue as she patiently waited for her baby to arrive.

Now it’s official: Lindsey is a mom to a beautiful baby boy.

MAFS alum Lindsey Georgoulis welcomes a baby boy

The MAFS alum shared the exciting news with PEOPLE that she and her husband Ray welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Their son Theo Nicolas was born on Saturday, February 22, at 11:06 p.m., weighing 7 lb 8 oz.

In a statement to the media outlet, Lindsey exclaimed, “Ray and I are overjoyed to welcome our first baby, our beautiful son.”

The new mom says with the addition of her baby boy she’s living the life she always dreamed of.

“Once upon a time, I thought I would have to settle in order to have this life, but now I realize that’s not the case.” She said. “This life is more beautiful than I ever imagined.”

Lindsey shares photos of her son Theo

The MAFS star also shared a sweet sentiment about her husband, admitting she didn’t know it was possible to love him more than she already did.

However, “Watching him with our son makes me fall deeper in love with him every day,” said Lindsey.

“My heart is fuller than I ever thought possible, and I hope each of you finds a love and happiness that makes your soul feel as complete as mine does today.”

The new mom also posted the baby announcement on Instagram along with the most adorable images of baby Theo.

One image showed a closeup of Lindsey cuddling the newborn, while another showed Ray holding his son as the beaming parents smiled in aww at little Theo.

“These days, life is good. It’s as beautiful as I imagined,” said Lindsey in the Instagram caption.

As you can imagine, Lindsey and Ray are getting showered with well wishes and kind sentiments from other MAFS alums on social media.

Congrats to the happy couple on welcoming their first child together.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.