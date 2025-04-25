MAFS alum Katina Goode shares life update; plus, who is she dating?

Katina Goode is celebrating a major achievement, and she took to social media to share the proud moment with her followers.

The Married at First Sight alum has stayed under the radar following messy breakups and makeups with ex-husband Olajuwon Dickerson.

We haven’t heard from the duo in a while, as they seem to have decided to keep their relationship off social media.

Despite whatever drama was happening in her personal life, Katina was focused on something more important: her education.

Now it’s paid off, and the MAFS star just achieved a major milestone.

Katina was 29 years old when she signed up for the marital experiment in Season 14, noting that she was ready to become a wife and mother.

Things didn’t work out as planned because her marriage ended in divorce.

However, it worked out for the best because the MAFS star shifted her focus.

MAFS star Katina Goode shares an exciting life update

Katina tends to keep her personal life off social media, but she wanted to share her latest accomplishment with the world.

The MAFS star declared in her Instagram post. “After a long and challenging journey, I’ve finally earned my bachelor’s degree!”

“It hasn’t been easy, but through every struggle and setback, I’ve learned the power of faith. God is so good! 🙏🏽,” she continued.

Katina used the moment to encourage her 113,000 Instagram followers, telling them to keep pressing forward and ignore the negative opinions of others.

“💪🏽 Don’t let negativity or sickness, heartbreak, that abortion, that miscarriage, sexual abuse, and shame derail your purpose,” she added.

The post has garnered thousands of likes and many congratulatory comments for the proud degree holder.

We also spotted a few MAFS alums, including Katina’s bestie Jasmina Outar, Shawniece Jackson, Kirsten Grimes, and Karen Landry, showing their support.

Is Katina still dating Olajuwon Dickerson?

Katina and Olajuwon have taken us on a rollercoaster ride over the past few years, opting to start dating each other again after getting divorced.

However, in 2024, Katina found out that Olajuwon was cheating on her with another woman, and she put them both on blast.

The 31-year-old claimed it was the last straw and that she was done with Olajuwon for good.

However, the couple was later spotted out together, and we noticed other clues that hinted they had reconciled again.

Since the cheating scandal, they have kept their relationship off social media, and at this point, we have no clue if they have quietly split for the 1000th time or if they are still together.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.