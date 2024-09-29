MAFS alum Jamie Otis shares sentimental moment between her twin boys and their angel brother Johnathan

Jamie Otis is celebrating the birth of her twin boys, but she will never forget her first son, Johnathan.

The Married at First Sight star shared a sentimental moment with her followers as the twins honored their big brother.

She posted an adorable photo of Hawkins and Huxley dressed in matching onesies and explained how their outfits have come full circle.

The onesies were gifted to Jamie and her husband, Doug Hehner, years ago when they were expecting their firstborn son.

Unfortunately, Johnathan didn’t make it past his first day, but each year, Jamie and Doug find a way to honor him.

The couple later went on to have two kids, but in recent years, they struggled to expand their family as Jamie battled infertility issues.

After several disappointing attempts at getting pregnant, Jamie had some happy news to share, announcing in early 2024 that they were having twin boys.

On September 18, Hawkins and Huxley joined their older siblings Henley-Grace and Hendrix, and now Jamie and Doug’s family is complete.

MAFS alum Jamie Otis and her newborn twins honor angel baby Johnathan

The MAFS alums are now a family of six, but they will never forget their angel baby Johnathan.

Jamie posted a story on Instagram while sharing snaps of her twin boys clad in matching green onesies that read, “Hand picked for earth by my big brother in heaven.”

The outfits were among a gift of baby items from when Doug and a then-pregnant Jamie appeared on Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda.

They gifted us a basket of baby items for Johnathan,” shared Jamie. “Inside were toys and pacifiers … and these little duck onesies Hawkins and Huxley are wearing now…🥹”

Jamie cried after seeing her twins in Johnathan’s clothes

Jamie shared in the post that when Johnathan passed away, she regifted the items to her sister.

“It BROKE my heart to have any of his baby items in our house -it only reminded me of my precious baby boy I lost,” she confessed.

However, years later, when the twins arrived, she found out that her sister had put away the onesies.

“She must’ve kind of forgotten about them bc it was years later when she found them & asked if I wanted them back,” shared the MAFS alum.

“I cried when I saw them.🥹,” she confessed, noting that it was bittersweet because it reminded her of the pain of losing Johnathan and the “JOY of having rainbow babies.🌈👶.”

“It’s surreal to think when these onesies were gifted to us they were for our first baby who never got to grow big enough to wear them, and today our last two babies are wearing them now.🥹🙏,” said Jamie.

