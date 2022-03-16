MAFS alum Jamie Otis returns to social media after ‘3-week digital detox’, shares life update

MAFS star Jamie Otis returns to Instagram after an eight-week break from social media. Pic credit: HangingwiththeHehners/YouTube

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis is back on social media after a well-needed break and she has a lot to share amid her return.

Jamie actually called her brief hiatus a three-week “digital detox” where she took time away from social media to focus on her family.

However, the mom-of-two is back on Instagram with an update for her followers regarding what has been going on in her life during her social media absence.

Jamie Otis returns to Instagram after 3-week digital detox

The Married at First Sight alum is usually very open with her followers and has even gotten flak for sometimes sharing too much.

She took some time away from her social media platforms a few weeks ago and has now returned with a life update.

“We have SO MANY LIFE UPDATES I gotta fill ya in on,” wrote Jamie in her first Instagram post since returning. “My [three-week] digital detox was INCREDIBLE, but I MISSED YOU!”

One update is that Jamie and her husband Doug Hehner are on the hunt for their “forever home.”



⁣”We didn’t find the perfect home yet but we may have found the perfect lot! We’re currently talking with builders!” revealed Jamie.

She also noted, “We are hoping to find our true ‘forever’ home and bring Johnathan’s tree down in time for his Angel bday in July.”

Jamie and Doug lost their son Johnathan soon after his birth and planted a tree in his honor, but they had to uproot it after they sold their home last year.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner plan to road trip across America in their RV

The Married at First Sight alum also revealed her plans to “ROAD TRIP ACROSS AMERICA!…IN TWO Weeks!”

Jamie shared, “April 1st we begin our journey across America w our newly renovated RV! I HAVE to show you how amazing the reno turned out! It looks like a modern farmhouse on wheels!”

Last year Jamie and Doug sold their home and most of their possessions to live the RV life, but they’ve since decided to find another permanent home for their family.

In the meantime, they have renovated the RV and are ready to take it across the U.S.

“We will be stopping at over 30 places and traveling nearly 8,000 miles!” said Jamie. “The biggest thing about this trip is connecting as a family. I want to spend quality time with my hubby and kiddos….and hopefully get pregnant.”

However, those aren’t the only plans the couple has in the works. They’ll soon be flying to Grenada to celebrate “[eight] years married next week.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.