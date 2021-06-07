Jacob Harder accepted the short shorts challenge. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Jacob Harder recently accepted a “short shorts” challenge from MAFS Season 9 alum Amber Bowles.

Known to be avid about working out and bodybuilding, Jacob posted a selfie in his home gym with his corgi resting nearby. He showed off his fit physique by wearing a sleeveless grey hoodie and notably short workout shorts.

Jacob joked that his leggy shorts are necessary because he’s “gotta squat deep!!! Can’t have fabric in the way!”

Married at First Sight alums from all different seasons react to Jacob’s shorts

Jake’s post got the attention of alums from the MAFS series. Amber felt “humbled” by Jacob accepting her challenge and even requested that other MAFS men get in on the “short shorts” challenge.

Married at First Sight has featured many fitness fanatics throughout the series. Amber was an athlete most of her childhood, and Jake and Ryan both expressed their passion for intense workout regimens on Season 12 of Married at First Sight.

In fact, Jake tagged MAFS castmate and friend Ryan Oubre in his post encouraging Ryan to show off his short shorts as well.

When talking about Ryan, Jacob stated, “We all know you got boo-tay shorts…(kidding but not).” He then went on to sing Ryan’s praises for being “a beast in the gym” and being capable of some impressive heavy lifting exercises.

Jacob Harder challenges his fellow Married at First Sight costars

Upon seeing Amber extend the challenge to other MAFS men, Jacob tagged Henry Rodriguez from Season 11 of Married at First Sight and Jamie Thompson from Season 9, and Eric from his own season.

Eric amusedly claimed he’ll have to “see what’s in his wardrobe,” and Ryan also complimented Jake on his post, adding, “Skies out thighs out.” Even Sonia from MAFS Season 4 got in on the comments with laughing emojis.

Seeing the playful banter between Jacob and Amber had some people commenting that the two should date each other. They appear to get each other’s humor and personality far more than their Married at First Sight spouses.

In both Amber and Jacob’s seasons, they went through extremely rocky patches with their stranger-spouses, experiencing messy falling outs and getting divorced on Decision Day.

Neither have gone public about any relationship and appear to both still be single. Despite not finding lasting love on the show, Amber and Jacob remain friends with their MAFS match.

Jacob recently posted a photo from his time at Ryan Oubre’s birthday party, and Amber’s latest Instagram post shows fun photos from her brunch with MAFS Season 10 alum Meka, whose time on Married at First Sight also ended in divorce.

Fortunately, Jacob and Amber appear to have positively bounced back from their disappointing marriages and brought plenty of MAFS cast members together through their lighthearted challenge.

Married at First Sight returns on Wednesday July 21, at 8/7c on Lifetime.